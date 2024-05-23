Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

GPS Renewables Partners with Dubai-based SAF One to Develop Sustainable Aviation Fuel Projects in India As part of this collaboration, GPS' project platform, ARYA, and SAF One will work together to co-develop a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility that can produce 20 to 30 million litres annually utilising lignocellulosic waste feedstock (residual dry plant matter).

GPS Renewables and SAF One Team

Bengaluru-based biofuel firm GPS Renewables has announced a partnership with Dubai-based SAF One, a sustainable aviation fuel solutions provider for the construction and development of sustainable aviation fuel projects in India.

According to the official release, as a part of this partnership, GPS' project platform, ARYA, along with SAF One, will co-develop a 20 to 30 million litres per year sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility using lignocellulosic waste feedstock (residual dry plant matter).

Mainak Chakraborty, CEO and Co-Founder, GPS Renewables, said, "As India moves towards mandating 1-5% blended usage of SAF starting in 2027, we need more collaborative efforts to address the challenges associated with the production of sustainable aviation fuel."

"At GPS Renewables, we are committed to eliminating these bottlenecks and facilitating India's seamless transition towards clean energy. This collaboration with SAF One is a step in that direction. We look forward to a fruitful partnership to accelerate the production of SAF and help India become a leader in sustainable aviation fuel," he added.

Founded in 2012 by Mainak Chakraborty and Sreekrishna Sankar, GPS Renewables ("GPSR") is a biofuels firm offering technology and project solutions for climate-positive biofuel projects.

Starting from captive biogas plants, GPSR claims to have scaled up to set up some of the world's largest RNG plants. In 2022, GPS Renewables launched GPSR Arya, a wholly-owned subsidiary, to commission BOO (Build-Own-Operate) projects, augmenting its climate impact ambitions.

GPS Renewables has been at the forefront of biofuel technology and project development, spanning compressed biogas (CBG), renewable natural gas (RNG), 2G ethanol, and green hydrogen, in addition to its concentration on sustainable aviation fuels.

GPS Renewables has established more than 100 biogas plants, including the largest RNG facility in Asia, which is based on municipal solid waste (MSW) in Indore. The company is a leader in the generation of clean fuels.

Deepak Munganahalli, Co-founder and Director at SAF One, said, "The Indian aviation sector is poised for significant growth, and SAF One recognizes the critical need for clean energy solutions. This collaboration adds to SAF One's growing pipeline of projects globally and is a cornerstone of our strategy to support and transform the aviation sector. GPS' extensive experience in green energy projects in India and SAF One's expertise in the development of sustainable aviation fuels while capitalising on its principals' track record in aviation and circular economy make for an ideal partnership."
