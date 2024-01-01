Gurugram
Fintech Startup FREED Raises USD 7.5 Mn in Series A Led by Sorin Investments and Multiply Ventures
With the most recent funding, Gurugram-based startup hopes to accelerate its growth trajectory, deepen its impact, and continue breaking new ground in the debt relief landscape.
D2C Beauty and Wellness Brand The Ayurveda Experience Raises USD 27 Mn in Series C Led by Jungle Ventures
The Gurugram-based startup will use the funds to further deepen its brand presence and recognition in existing markets, ramp up customer engagement on its platform, invest into product R&D and to scale new avenues for distribution.
Exly Secures USD 6.2 Mn Funding Led by Chiratae Ventures and Others
Gurugram and California-based Exly aims to deploy the raised funds for product development, customer acquisition and empowering entrepreneurs to maximise earnings.
Climate Tech startup Varaha Secures USD 8.7 Mn in Series A Led by RTP Global
The Gurugram-based startup will use the raised funds to increase its geographic presence in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa and bolster tech and scientific capabilities.