D2C Ayurveda brand The Ayurveda Experience (TAE) has announced the raising of USD 27 million in a Series C round led by Jungle Ventures, a Singapore-based VC firm focussed on early-growth stage companies in India and Southeast Asia.

SIDBI Ventures, Anicut Capital, and Sharrp Ventures (Mariwala Family Office) all participated in the investment round, bringing the total amount raised by the company to over USD 41 million.

The startup aims to deploy the new funds to further deepen its brand presence and recognition in existing markets, ramp up customer engagement on its platform, invest into product R&D and to scale new avenues for distribution.

Rishabh Chopra, Founder and CEO of The Ayurveda Experience said, "These funds will be deployed to further fortify the group's R&D, Supply Chain and Manufacturing strength, explore and scale newer avenues for distribution. Significant investment will be channelled into innovative content and technologies for enhancing user engagement across our platform and driving innovations across the supply chain."

Founded in 2010 by Rishabh Chopra, The Ayurveda Experience offers ayurveda-inspired skincare and wellness products, foods, beverages, and supplements.

It owns four lines of beauty and health products - iYURA, Ajara, A Modernica Naturalist, and Ayuttva - which it manufactures, sells and distributes on its platform - as well as a range of services including consultation, content, webinars, and courses on ayurveda.

The startup claims to have over 1.38 million customers and over 220 employees worldwide.

Presently, the company offers its products in 20 countries, including India. More than 97% of its customers buy the items straight from the company's website and app.

Arpit Beri, Partner at Jungle Ventures said, "As India continues to assert itself on the global stage, a distinctive opportunity arises for our entrepreneurs to establish global brands with uniquely Indian flavours. The remarkable accomplishments of TAE's team, achieving a sizable scale with minimal resources are truly commendable."