D2C Beauty and Wellness Brand The Ayurveda Experience Raises USD 27 Mn in Series C Led by Jungle Ventures The Gurugram-based startup will use the funds to further deepen its brand presence and recognition in existing markets, ramp up customer engagement on its platform, invest into product R&D and to scale new avenues for distribution.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Ayurveda Experience Team

D2C Ayurveda brand The Ayurveda Experience (TAE) has announced the raising of USD 27 million in a Series C round led by Jungle Ventures, a Singapore-based VC firm focussed on early-growth stage companies in India and Southeast Asia.

SIDBI Ventures, Anicut Capital, and Sharrp Ventures (Mariwala Family Office) all participated in the investment round, bringing the total amount raised by the company to over USD 41 million.

The startup aims to deploy the new funds to further deepen its brand presence and recognition in existing markets, ramp up customer engagement on its platform, invest into product R&D and to scale new avenues for distribution.

Rishabh Chopra, Founder and CEO of The Ayurveda Experience said, "These funds will be deployed to further fortify the group's R&D, Supply Chain and Manufacturing strength, explore and scale newer avenues for distribution. Significant investment will be channelled into innovative content and technologies for enhancing user engagement across our platform and driving innovations across the supply chain."

Founded in 2010 by Rishabh Chopra, The Ayurveda Experience offers ayurveda-inspired skincare and wellness products, foods, beverages, and supplements.

It owns four lines of beauty and health products - iYURA, Ajara, A Modernica Naturalist, and Ayuttva - which it manufactures, sells and distributes on its platform - as well as a range of services including consultation, content, webinars, and courses on ayurveda.

The startup claims to have over 1.38 million customers and over 220 employees worldwide.

Presently, the company offers its products in 20 countries, including India. More than 97% of its customers buy the items straight from the company's website and app.

Arpit Beri, Partner at Jungle Ventures said, "As India continues to assert itself on the global stage, a distinctive opportunity arises for our entrepreneurs to establish global brands with uniquely Indian flavours. The remarkable accomplishments of TAE's team, achieving a sizable scale with minimal resources are truly commendable."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends jungle ventures Gurugram The Ayurveda Experience D2C Beauty and Wellness

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Save an Extra 20% to Streamline Voiceover Production for Your Business's Content

Micmonster AI Voiceovers comes with a wide range of voices reflecting a breadth of identities.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

Turn Your Creativity into Extra Cash With This Lucrative, Home-Based Side Hustle

This article provides entrepreneurial insights and step-by-step guidance for starting a home-based apparel printing business as a profitable side hustle.

By Henry Ma
Productivity

Having Time Management Problems? Then You Must Do One Thing to Avoid These 3 Consequences

If you feel you don't have enough time to do it all, you're not alone. But doing this one simple activity every week can and will change everything for you.

By Amy M Chambers
Collaboration

Employee Morale Is More Than Pep Talks and High Fives — Here's How You Can Really Capture the Power of Team Spirit.

Amazing things can happen when a team clicks — when they're all on the same page and working seamlessly together. Try these three strategies to ensure your team spirit is at its peak.

By Lissele Pratt
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Reddit Offered 75,000 Users the Chance to Preregister for Shares Before It Goes Public. The Reactions Were Pure Reddit.

Some users have deemed Reddit a "meme stock," a term that ironically originated on the platform.

By Sherin Shibu