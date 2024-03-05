Gurugram and California-based Exly aims to deploy the raised funds for product development, customer acquisition and empowering entrepreneurs to maximise earnings.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Business tools provider for creator economy Exly (formerly MyScoot), has announced the successful completion of a USD 6.2 million funding round led by Chiratae Ventures. Mayfield India and Venture Highway also participated in the round.

The startup plans to deploy the raised funds for product development, customer acquisition and empowering entrepreneurs to maximise earnings.

Y Combinator-backed startup had previously raised USD 1.8 million from a seed funding round.

Suyash Sinha, Exly's CEO, said, " Whether you're kick starting or expanding your knowledge business, you are currently required to stitch together 10+ tools and products to be able to manage your business instead of focusing on what's most important - sharing your knowledge and adding value to your customers! Our goal is to become the one-stop solution for all their needs and empower our customers to 10X their earnings on auto pilot."

Founded in 2018 by Suyash Sinha, Sidharth Rawat and Akhil Tripathi, Exly offers business tools to improve productivity and streamline operations for clients.

It provides creators and solo-entrepreneurs with lead capture conversion tools, appointment scheduling, marketing suites, course builders, and customer relationship management (CRM).

The platform's target audience includes digital marketers, dance choreographers, astrologers, business coaches, and fitness experts. It claims to have been used by more than 10,000 customers so far.

Mandeep Julka, Vice President at Chiratae Ventures said, "Exly is at the forefront of revolutionising how Knowledge Entrepreneurs operate and thrive in today's digital landscape. We recognize the evolving needs of knowledge businesses and believe in empowering entrepreneurs with the tools they need for success, supporting them every step of the way in their growth journey."