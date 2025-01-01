GVFL
SatLeo Labs Raises USD 3.3 Mn Round Led by Merak Ventures
The capital will be deployed towards the development of SatLeo's proprietary dual-band thermal imaging payload, regulatory clearances, team expansion, and infrastructure enhancement, enabling the company to scale its space-based intelligence offerings.
The Best Startup Funding This Week: June 29–July 5
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from June 29 to July 5.
Ahmedabad's GVFL Announces First Close of Prarambh Fund at INR 100 Cr
GVFL aims to invest in 25–30 startups operating in B2B SaaS, health-tech, agri-tech, climate-tech, and deep-tech sectors with investments in the range of INR 1 crore to INR 3 crore each in the next year.
GVFL Announces First Close Of INR 500 Crore Fund
The firm aims to invest the fund raised in technology-driven startups across edtech, healthtech, agritech, biotech and consumer business, among others