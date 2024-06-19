Get All Access for $5/mo

Ahmedabad's GVFL Announces First Close of Prarambh Fund at INR 100 Cr GVFL aims to invest in 25–30 startups operating in B2B SaaS, health-tech, agri-tech, climate-tech, and deep-tech sectors with investments in the range of INR 1 crore to INR 3 crore each in the next year.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Kamal Bansal (MD) & Mihir Joshi (President), GVFL

Ahmedabad-based venture capital firm GVFL (formerly Gujarat Venture Finance Limited) has announced the first close of its new seed stage fund, Prarambh Fund, at INR 100 crore. The total fund corpus is INR 200 crore.

As per the official release, GVFL aims to deploy the funds to 25–30 promising seed startups in the year. The Prarambh Fund will focus on tech start-ups in B2B SaaS, health-tech, agritech, climate-tech, and deep-tech, with investment in the range of INR 1 crore to INR 3 crore each.

Kamal Bansal, Managing Director, GVFL, said, "We are thrilled to announce the first close of Prarambh Fund, which will aim to foster innovation across diverse sectors and create an ecosystem of funding and mentorship for young entrepreneurs. Prarambh Fund will ensure the availability of a seamless funding pathway for startups from seed to growth stages."

"We believe that providing capital support to pre-revenue and early-stage startups will position GVFL as a comprehensive venture capital firm capable of supporting companies through all stages of their development," he added.

Founded in 1990, GVFL is an independent, board-managed venture finance company. So far, it has raised nine funds that have supported over 110 companies and divested from over 75% of portfolio companies, providing stellar returns to their investors.

GVFL is providing funds from a co-investment platform named a4X.fund (accelerate for excellence). This platform is designed to support seed-stage companies by offering acceleration services and partnerships with mentors and industry experts to create their growth roadmap.

Mihir Joshi, President, GVFL, added, "GVFL has a strong track record of investing in early-stage companies and has committed investments of over INR 150 crore in the last 18 months through its Emerging Enterprise Venture Fund, an INR 500 crore fund. The first close of Prarambh reflects our commitment to nurture startups at the beginning of their life cycle and provide them with the necessary resources to scale to maturity level."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Top Secrets to Starting a 6-Figure Etsy Side Hustle That Earns Passive Income, According to 3 People Who Did It

Etsy remains a popular ecommerce platfrom for sellers — and can be incredibly lucrative for those who know how to use it.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Amazon Is Making a Major Change to Its Packaging: 'Easier to Work With'

Opening an Amazon box is about to look a lot different.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

3 Essential Skills I Learned By Growing My Business From the Ground Up

Discover the most effective (and cheapest) way for founders to learn team management, efficient decision-making and other essential leadership skills.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

SoftBank CEO Says AI 10x Smarter Than Humans Could Be Here in a Matter of Years

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son spoke to shareholders during the company's general meeting on Friday.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Amazon Is Thinking About Charging Extra for AI Alexa

"Hey Alexa, how much are you going to cost?"

By Sherin Shibu
Technology

Qualcomm Bullish About Expanding IoT, FWA & Chip Business In India

The American chip giant company has been globally shipping tech products from India; now focusing on creating products and solutions for Indian market

By Shrabona Ghosh