The Best Startup Funding This Week: June 29–July 5 Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from June 29 to July 5.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R-T-B] Founders of Arya.ag, Purplle, Matter, Dice, & OYO

Purplle: Founded in 2012 by Manish Taneja and Rahul Das, the Mumbai-based brand serves the beauty needs of customers in tier II/III+ micro-markets, expanding beyond metro cities.

Funding Amount: USD 120 Million

Investor: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)

OYO: Started in 2012 by Ritesh Agarwal, OYO is an Indian multinational hospitality chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes, and living spaces.

Funding Amount: USD 50 Million

Investor: InCred Wealth and Investment

Matter: Launched in 2019 by Mohal Lalbhai, Arun Pratap Singh, Kumar Prasad Telikepalli, and Saran Babu, the Ahmedabad-based startup manufactures premium electric motorcycles. Matter launched its first bike in early 2023 and started accepting preorders in May of the same year.

Funding Amount: USD 35 Million

Investors: Helena, Capital 2B, Japan Airlines, Translink Innovation Fund, and Saad Bahwan Investment Management Company (SB Invest)

Arya.ag: Established in 2013 by Prasanna Rao, Anand Chandra, and Chattanathan Devarajan, Arya.ag is a grain commerce platform that connects agri-producers (sellers) and buyers. The Delhi-based startup offers farmers auxiliary services through third-party lenders, such as debt and storage.

Funding Amount: USD 29 Million

Investors: Blue Earth Capital, Asia Impact SA, and Quona Capital

Rare Rabbit: Founded in 2015 by Manish Poddar and Akshika Poddar, the Bengaluru-based Rare Rabbit is a high-end fashion brand specialising in designer clothing for men and women.

Funding Amount: INR 150 Crore

Investors: Gruhas, A91 Partners, and Vedant Fashion Founder Ravi Modi's family trust

Dice: Started in 2018, Dice is a corporate spend orchestration, digital commerce, and payments platform for enterprises. It uses AI to streamline and improve how businesses consume B2B goods and services, as well as manage their spending.

Funding Amount: INR 42 Crore

Investors: Dallas Venture Capital and GVFL (formerly Gujarat Venture Finance Limited)

