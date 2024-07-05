Arya Collateral, Aryadhan, and Aryatech are the three verticals of the Delhi-based startup. The primary business of the startup is providing warehouse and storage services, which is what Arya Collateral does.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agritech startup Arya.ag has raised INR 242.36 crore (approximately USD 29.2 million) led by Switzerland-based impact investment firm Blue Earth Capital, which is a new investor in the startup. Existing investors, Asia Impact SA and Quona Capital, also participated in the round.

The Noida-based startup is making its first funding round since January 2022. It is currently valued at INR 2,400 crore.

Up to now, Arya.ag has funded about USD 110 million, of which USD 60 million came from a Series C round led in 2022 by Asia Impact SA, Lightrock, and Quona Capital.

Inc42 was the first to report the development.

Founded in 2013 by Prasanna Rao, Anand Chandra, and Chattanathan Devarajan, Arya.ag is a grain commerce platform that connects agri-producers (sellers) and buyers. It offers farmers auxiliary services through third-party lenders, such as debt and storage.

Arya Collateral, Aryadhan, and Aryatech are the three verticals of Arya.ag. The primary business of the startup is providing warehouse and storage services, which is what Arya Collateral does.

Aryadhan offers agriculture loans against commodities. To provide these loans, the firm has teamed with digital lenders and banks.

In order to provide online marketplace solutions for the sale and purchase of food grains, Aryatech was established.