Tech-enabled consulting platform Uniqus Consultech has raised USD 20 million in Series C funding, led by Nexus Venture Partners with continued participation from Sorin Investments.

The company plans to channel the funds toward scaling its operations, launching adjacent service lines, and expanding into new global markets. A significant portion will also be invested in R&D for AI-powered solutions focused on financial reporting and risk management.

"Our vision has always been to build a consulting platform that leverages global talent and technology to deliver exceptional client outcomes," said Jamil Khatri, Co-founder and CEO of Uniqus. "With a USD 100 billion+ addressable market before us, this is just the beginning. The funding will help us build Uniqus AI, leveraging deep domain skills and next-gen AI models to transform how consulting services are delivered."

Founded in 2022 by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan, Uniqus Consultech offers specialised services across accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology consulting. The company has witnessed remarkable growth, operating in 11 cities across the US, Middle East, and India, and employing over 550 professionals, including 60+ Partners and Directors, while serving a global clientele of more than 250 organisations.

Its proprietary tech platforms set it apart in the consulting space:

UniQuest : A GenAI-powered engine that transforms regulatory data analysis through advanced search and summarization.

: A GenAI-powered engine that transforms regulatory data analysis through advanced search and summarization. Risk UniVerse : A tool for managing internal controls, SOX compliance, and financial risk.

: A tool for managing internal controls, SOX compliance, and financial risk. Reporting UniVerse : A platform for financial reporting and data governance.

: A platform for financial reporting and data governance. ESG UniVerse: A comprehensive solution for ESG data management and reporting.

Uniqus has also formed strategic alliances, such as its partnership with Cranium AI, to enhance AI risk management capabilities for clients.

"Uniqus represents the future of consulting," said Anup Gupta, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners. "Its AI-first, cloud-delivery model challenges legacy consulting firms and creates real value for clients."

Sanjay Nayar, Founder of Sorin Investments, added, "Uniqus continues to execute remarkably well, positioning itself far ahead of competitors in the tech-enabled consulting space."

With its deep bench of leadership—including Anu Chaudhary, Global Head of ESG, and Abhijit Varma, Head of Tech Consulting—Uniqus is poised to redefine the global consulting landscape.