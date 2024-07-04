Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

OYO Raises USD 50 Mn from InCred Wealth for Expansion Plans The raised funds will support OYO's growth, global expansion, and enhanced business plans.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal

Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn OYO has secured INR 416.85 crore (approximately USD 50 million) from InCred Wealth and Investment.

According to RoC filings accessed by Entrackr, the funds will support OYO's growth, global expansion, and enhanced business plans.

OYO's Board approved the issuance of 14,37,41,379 Series G CCPS at INR 29 each to raise INR 416.85 crore, or USD 50 million.

Last month, ET reported that OYO is also in talks to raise an additional INR 1,000 crore (USD 120 million), primarily from the family offices of prominent Indian corporate executives and stock market experts.

Founder Ritesh Agarwal recently announced a profit after tax (PAT) of nearly INR 100 crore in FY24, with OYO achieving its eighth consecutive EBITDA-positive quarter.

The company added about 5,000 hotels and 6,000 homes globally in FY24. Following this funding round, OYO plans to refile its IPO papers.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Maximize Every Hour of Your Day for Unstoppable Productivity

Maximize and win your day with these key strategies that are guaranteed to boost your productivity and help you achieve your goals.

By John Kitchens
News and Trends

PV Sindhu Joins Wellness Brand Hoop as Investor and Brand Ambassador

This partnership aims to propel Hoop towards becoming India's most loved wellness brand.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

SEO Writing 101 — How to Create Content That Ranks

Discover how to master keyword selection, content structure and on-page SEO to rank better on Google.

By Nick Zviadadze
Social Media

Behind The Scenes: The Agency Behind Some Of India's Leading Influencers

IPLIX Media, an influencer marketing agency, was founded by Jag Chima and Neel Kamal Gogia in 2019.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari
Business News

New Google Report Reveals the Hidden Cost of AI

Google has a long way to go to meet its 2030 goal.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

5 Effective Strategies for Building a High-Performing Global Team

Global expansion is a significant milestone on the development path of any ambitious enterprise. Using appropriate technologies and strategies can set apart successful firms from average or struggling ones

By Pritom Das