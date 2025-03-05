These ecommerce trends are set to reshape the industry, offering insights into the future of online shopping and business strategies.

The ecommerce landscape never ceases to amaze, with new trends changing the way businesses build their strategies. With over 2.77 billion people shopping online worldwide and ecommerce sales projected to surpass $6.8 trillion in 2025, the online retail market is more competitive than ever.

Moreover, this year, online purchases are expected to account for 21% of the market, reaching 22.6% by 2027. In this article, I will break down 5 key ecommerce trends that will rock 2025.

1. Social media shopping

Social media keeps changing daily, adapting to the needs of users who are actively engaged in buying while scrolling their feeds. By creating opportunities for smooth shopping online, brands change the whole purchase journey, thus making it much easier to discover and buy without leaving the comfort of their favorite social media channels or trusted bloggers' accounts.

While platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest have long been leaders in social shopping, Gen Z favorites YouTube and TikTok are now taking over. However, the recent buzz across TikTok only marks the importance of diversifying marketing efforts across multiple platforms, mitigating risks and reaching new audiences.

One more trend that goes hand in hand with social media shopping is personalization. Data shows that 31% of ecommerce sales come as a result of recommendations. Here comes influence marketing, engaging techniques, tailored ads and unique content based on a deep understanding of your audience.

2. The voice of commerce rise

One of the significant shifts in ecommerce trends is all about the growth of voice-driven technologies. Voice search, driving over $2 billion in sales annually, dictates new strategy rules for brands that want to increase their sales, highlighting the emphasis on voice search optimization.

Starbucks has expanded its existing app to include voice ordering capabilities, allowing customers to place orders via voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Samsung Bixby. This move makes the whole ordering process easier, enabling customers to conveniently place and pay for their drinks while on the go, reducing wait times and ensuring accurate order fulfillment.

Successful implementation requires a deep understanding of your target audience. As for Starbucks, they did research, introduced app-based ordering first, then, regarding the pattern of grabbing coffee while driving, introduced voice ordering.

3. Sustainability

Sustainability has become a must. A significant 78% of consumers now rank sustainability among their top five purchasing criteria. Furthermore, 58% of consumers actively demonstrate loyalty to brands that prioritize sustainable practices.

Businesses meet these expectations with "green tech," such as leveraging AI-powered demand forecasting to optimize inventory management and minimize waste. For example, Coderio developed a predictive system utilizing time series models and machine learning to forecast demand for Coca-Cola Andina accurately. This solution boasts an impressive accuracy rate exceeding 85%, enabling precise forecasting of daily retail sales, streamlined production planning and optimized workforce allocation.

4. Immersive shopping experiences

The global metaverse in the ecommerce market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 11.11 billion by 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 40% through 2030. AR, VR and the Metaverse keep influencing the way people shop and the way businesses interact with their users, offering personalized, engaging shopping experiences.

By allowing consumers to virtually try on products or visualize items in their own spaces, these technologies reduce return rates and make it much easier for people to make a purchase decision.

5. The hyperlocal advantage

In today's hyper-connected world, consumers are increasingly seeking localized experiences. Location-based searches on Google account for 46% of all Google searches, with "near me" or "close by" experiencing a remarkable 900% growth in just two years.

Location data, cultural context and consumer patterns offer great opportunities for brands that want to deliver highly personalized content to resonate with their diverse audiences. Think a clothing brand targeting customers in colder regions with a campaign specifically focused on outerwear, while offering a wide range of swimwear options in a coastal region.

Hyperlocal marketing allows businesses to achieve this level of precision, delivering targeted promotions to the most receptive audience. In the ecommerce realm, hyperlocalization allows brands to showcase products and services that align perfectly with the unique preferences and needs of each local market.

McDonald's offers different menu options depending on the region. You can find vegetarian options: Paneer Wrap in India, Pistachio McFlurry in Italy, Kaprao Crispy Chicken in sweet and spicy sauce so typical for Thailand, Teriyaki McBurger in Japan and many other options tailored to the taste buds of certain countries — furthermore, McDonald's leverages app-based promotions to deliver localized deals.

The success of ecommerce businesses in 2025 hinges upon their willingness to listen and adapt to customer needs, emerging trends and innovations. By incorporating voice search optimization, leveraging immersive technologies, harnessing the power of social media, prioritizing sustainability and implementing hyperlocal marketing strategies, businesses can win by attracting new customers and strengthening the existing customer base.