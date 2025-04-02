Better Nutrition and Fur Jaden Raise Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Better Nutrition Secures INR 10 Cr Funding

Biofortified food brand Better Nutrition has raised INR 10 crore in a seed funding round from a stellar group of investors, including Namita Thapar, Shantanu Deshpande, PV Sindhu, Aclr8.vc, Apurva Chamaria, Karan Jindal, and Akshay Ghulati. The round saw strong participation from early investors, contributing nearly 30% of the total capital.

The fresh funds will be used to expand Better Nutrition's product portfolio, scale distribution across quick commerce, offline retail, and D2C channels, enhance farmer training programs, and invest in R&D to drive innovation in the biofortified food sector.

Co-founded in 2023 by Prateek Rastogi and Aishwarya Bhatnagar, Better Nutrition is tackling hidden hunger by offering biofortified grains enriched with zinc, iron, protein, and calcium. The Lucknow-based startup collaborates with over 15,000 farmers and empowers rural micro-entrepreneurs to make nutrient-rich grains widely accessible.

"This wasn't just about raising funds—it was about assembling a strategic investor network," said Prateek Rastogi, Co-founder of Better Nutrition.

Better Nutrition's products are available on platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket, with the company eyeing an INR 1000 crore brand milestone by the end of the decade.

Fur Jaden Raises INR 9.5 Cr Funding

Lifestyle luggage brand Fur Jaden has raised INR 9.5 crore (approximately USD 1.1 million) in a pre-Series A funding round from Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF).

The fresh capital will be used to build high-caliber professional teams, amplify brand presence, expand product categories, and scale omnichannel retail operations, the company stated.

Co-founded in 2015 by Sahil Bansal and Karishma Bansal, Fur Jaden aims to transform the Indian travel experience with stylish, functional, and sustainable luggage and backpacks. The brand, which has already served over one million customers, offers a wide range of products, including luggage, travel duffles, backpacks, and crossbody bags. Nearly 50% of its portfolio features eco-friendly materials, such as cruelty-free vegan leather and recycled canvas.

"This investment is a testament to the immense potential of Fur Jaden," said Sahil Bansal, Co-founder, Fur Jaden. "With this support, we are poised to accelerate our growth, expand our product offerings, and strengthen our retail network."

Fur Jaden is targeting INR 100 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) within the next 16-18 months and aims to establish a pan-India presence over the next five years, positioning itself as a leader in India's travel and lifestyle accessories market.