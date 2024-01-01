higher studies

News and Trends

Aspiring For Better Healthcare Support Becoming an Additional Ground To Explore Higher Studies Abroad

Healthcare protocols seem to have garnered Indian students' attention well

By Piyush Bhartiya
Growth Strategies

Private Institution Faces Big Challenge With Educational Growth In India

Constant Innovation is the Solution

News and Trends

Why Indian Institutions Need Education Consulting Firms Now

Indian institutions are fast catching up with foreign institutions and global best practices but there are a few challenges that still need to be addressed

News and Trends

Why Indian Students Continue to Choose Australia to Pursue Higher Studies

Some Australian universities offer scholarships exclusively for pupils from the country