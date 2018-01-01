Franchise India Staff

Franchises
How Franchisors Can Identify Use Of Unauthorized Products Or Suppliers in Their Franchisees
https://www.franchiseindia.com/content/how-franchisors-can-identify-use-of-unauthorized-products-or-suppliers-in-their-franchisees.11734
Growth Strategies
How Businesses Can Integrate Content Publishing Into Their Marketing Strategy
Content has become one of the most important ways for businesses to connect with their customers
Franchises
Ways Franchise Brands can Identify The Right Crowdfunding Platform
Online collaboration is an area of exponential growth. Here's how
Franchises
DIVINITI Explains How to Grow Your Franchise Roots the Right Way
If a brand does not bring anything relevant for the audience on the platform, how would it create customer base!
Franchises
This Is How Franchisors Can Generate Brand Equity While Staying Competitive
In the fast-evolving franchising industry, numerous strategies are being applied to win the battle against slumping sales, being proactive in any economy.
Customer Service
This Is How Good A Customer Service Can Be The Most Important Business Metric
Attracting new customers is much more difficult than retaining one
Automative Industry
Business Opportunities In Automotive Industry For Women
Women have chartered their paths in primarily male-dominated automotive industries, sailing through flying colors successfully
Franchises
What Are The Key Factors To Remember Before Buying A Gym Franchise?
As per the speculations, Fitness and gymnasium industry in India is promising a CAGR of 20-27% every year
Franchises
How Financing Plays an Essential Role in The Establishment of a Franchise Business
Funding your franchise business requires talent
Tourism
Some Profitable Business Opportunities For Investors In Tourism Industry
The progressing technology is making travel become more accessible to people from all across the globe
petroleum
Some Key Points To Know About The Portable Petrol Pump Business
Portable petrol pump business is among the newest entrant in the market
Growth Strategies
This is How Big Brands Are Exploring New Strategies For Attaining Success
As the brands are increasingly crossing the demographic borders via the internet, big brands are exploring new strategies for making their brand big and successful
Turnaround Strategies
How to Turnaround a Loss-Making Business
A single-minded approach towards increasing revenue is the only way to grow your business and ensure prosperity for your shareholders
MSMEs
Banks Can Approve Loans up to 1 Crore to MSMEs Within an Hour: Government
The government is keen to push funding to small businesses through schemes like MUDRA as it sees them as an engine of growth and a generator of jobs
Franchises
How Franchisors Can Build a Healthy Network
With Bombardment Of Advertising Nowadays, People Are Becoming Desensitised To Its Messages So The Power Of Trust And Networking Is Growing