Housing Finance
Ummeed Housing Finance Raises INR 250 Cr from BII to Boost Affordable Housing
The Gurugram‑based housing finance company will deploy the capital as mortgage‑backed loans targeted at low‑income and underserved borrowers across India, with a significant focus on enabling women to become homeowners.
Norwest Leads INR 310 Cr Investment in Vridhi Home Finance to Drive Affordable Housing
The platform aims to deploy the raised funds to accelerate expansion in existing markets and enhance its technology infrastructure.
Will India Housing Sector Return to Favour with Private Equity Firms?
Private Equity firms have their own investment rationale, and Indian residential real estate has been far from being attractive to them
A Merger of Affordable Housing & Loans: Bandhan Bank Acquires Gruh Finance
Bandhan Bank has announced that HDFC-backed housing finance firm, Gruh Finance is merging with it in an all-share swap deal