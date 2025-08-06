Ummeed Housing Finance Raises INR 250 Cr from BII to Boost Affordable Housing The Gurugram‑based housing finance company will deploy the capital as mortgage‑backed loans targeted at low‑income and underserved borrowers across India, with a significant focus on enabling women to become homeowners.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashutosh Sharma, Founder and Managing Director of Ummeed Housing Finance

Ummeed Housing Finance Private Limited has raised INR 250 crores from British International Investment, the United Kingdom's development finance institution and impact investor.

The Gurugram‑based housing finance company will deploy the capital as mortgage‑backed loans targeted at low‑income and underserved borrowers across India, with a significant focus on enabling women to become homeowners.

The funding will be channelled into long‑tenure, affordable housing loans designed to increase property ownership and strengthen financial inclusion in urban and semi‑urban areas. According to the company, these loans will help address a critical financing gap for groups that often lack access to formal credit.

Ashutosh Sharma, Founder and Managing Director of Ummeed Housing Finance, said, "It is a proud moment for us to be associated with British International Investment. This BII facility will help us drive the development agenda, leading to the improvement in the quality of life for borrowers and co-borrowers in the low- and middle-income strata of the society."

Founded by Ashutosh Sharma, Ummeed Housing Finance offers home loans, business loans, and loans against property, primarily for lower and middle‑income families. Operating under the regulatory framework of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Housing Bank, the company has expanded to over 130 hubs in 9 states. Its services cater to customers with informal incomes, simplifying the mortgage process and reducing loan turnaround times.

Since inception, the company has served more than 33,000 customers and has assets under management exceeding INR 2,400 crores. This new investment is expected to benefit up to 3,000 women through property ownership and financial empowerment. It also qualifies as a 2X investment under a global initiative to promote women's economic participation.

Shilpa Kumar, Managing Director and Head of India, British International Investment, commented, "Having an affordable and safe home can lay the foundation for underserved families to access better economic opportunities and improve their livelihoods. By increasing access to housing finance through Ummeed, we are helping more women to build their financial resilience. It is in line with the Government's vision of facilitating Housing for All and we ensure the support reaches those who need it the most."

With this capital infusion, Ummeed aims to strengthen its role in expanding affordable housing access and promoting inclusive growth in India.
