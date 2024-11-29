Housing.com
Info Edge Files FIR Against Rahul Yadav for Alleged Fraudulent Activities at 4B Networks
Info Edge's subsidiary, Allcheckdeals India Private Limited (AIPL), filed a complaint resulting in an FIR being registered at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station on November 29, 2024.
Why Do Family Businesses Face Hiccups in Having a Professional Leadership Team?
The priorities may be on one's own passion and this may not be the same as the person who hands over the baton.
SoftBank Loses Nikesh Arora
Nikesh gave more details about his resignation via his Twitter handle
The Last Ditch Effort
Will Vineet Singh - a sales veteran and one of the key instruments in Info Edge's 99Acres and Naukri.com's growth - be able to keep the defamed realty portal Housing.com afloat.
"Time to put life into something new. Time to get reborn."
Housing.com's Co-founder Advitiya Sharma shares why he quit Housing and what lies ahead.
Transforming Housing.com!
Laser focus on the right things: Priority for Housing.com