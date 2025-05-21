Jason Kothari's Mythik Raises USD 15 Mn Round to Build the 'Disney from the East' The round drew participation from a diverse group of global and Indian investors, including Sakal Media Group, BITKRAFT, Shah Rukh Khan's family office, VC Grid, Visceral Capital, the Patni family office, and several influential individuals such as Saif Saeed Ghobash, Jaynti Kanani, Deepen Parikh, Marc Younan and more.

Jason Kothari, former executive at Snapdeal and Housing.com, has raised USD 15 million in seed funding for his new venture Mythik.

The round drew participation from a diverse group of global and Indian investors, including Sakal Media Group, BITKRAFT, Shah Rukh Khan's family office, VC Grid, Visceral Capital, the Patni family office, and several influential individuals such as Saif Saeed Ghobash, Jaynti Kanani, Deepen Parikh, Marc Younan and more.

Launched last month, Mythik is a tech-first global entertainment company aiming to bring Eastern mythology, history, and folktales to a worldwide audience for the first time. With a vision to become the "Disney from the East," Mythik plans to modernise ancient narratives using immersive technology, targeting a built-in global audience of 3.5 billion people.

"We are excited about the world-class and strategic investors we have brought together and look forward to realizing Mythik's vision and mission to bring Eastern mythology, history and folktales to the forefront of global entertainment and inspire happiness, peace and hope," said Jason Kothari, Founder of Mythik.

The company's founding team comprises former senior executives from Disney, Netflix, Amazon Studios, Jio, and Tencent, bringing a wealth of global entertainment experience.

Kothari's entrepreneurial journey began at Wharton, where he revived Valiant Entertainment, later selling it for USD 100 million and serving as executive producer of the Vin Diesel-starrer Bloodshot. He also served as CEO of Housing.com and FreeCharge, and later as Chief Strategy and Investment Officer at Snapdeal.

With strong investor backing and a culturally rich yet globally untapped content base, Mythik is poised to reimagine storytelling for the modern era—bridging heritage and high tech to craft powerful, globally resonant narratives.
