HR
Things to Keep in Mind While Selecting a Co-working Space
Co-working spaces have rapidly grown from their humble origins-mostly catering to freelance professionals and start-ups businesses-to attracting the biggest enterprises today
Hyderabad-based HR Tech Start-up Darwinbox Raises $15 Mn in Series B Round of Funding
The funding round led by marquee investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia India, Endiya Partners and 3one4 Capital
Engaging the Senior Management for Effective Results
As all employees rightfully expect appreciation and credit where it is due, this must be carried over to leaders, no matter how senior
Making Cultural Change Fast-paced: New-Gen HR
This empowers employees to become adaptable to change, to course-correct, but remain agile
Blockchain in HR: A Disruptor?
If blockchain's capabilities are used to the fullest extent, it could completely transform the future of the industry
3 Dangers in HR Tech, You Should Know!
It is recommended that you understand three flawed propositions made by solution providers
Capitalizing on LinkedIn for Recruitment
Keep tabs on the effectiveness/success periodically the HR strategy to make changes as and when required