IAMAI
Internet Users in India Set to Cross 900 Mn Led by Indic Language Adoption: Report
AI has emerged as a significant game changer over the past year. Nine out of ten internet users have interacted with apps featuring embedded AI capabilities.
India Can Achieve a $47 Trillion Economy Target By 2047 Trusts Piyush Goyal
As India enters the Amrit Kaal, he shared that India had all the potential to achieve a $47 trillion economy target on its centennial anniversary
IAMAI Forms Committee To Address Issues Faced By VC Firms
The committee will play an essential role in highlighting sector-specific challenges faced by portfolio companies of VC firms
Where Is The E-commerce Policy Heading? Can It Really Help the Sector Become a $1 Tn-Market
At a time when the e-commerce is expected to grow at a fast pace, DPIIT is looking to regulate and streamline the space and thus released the draft National E-commerce Policy