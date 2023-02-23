India Can Achieve a $47 Trillion Economy Target By 2047 Trusts Piyush Goyal

As India enters the Amrit Kaal, he shared that India had all the potential to achieve a $47 trillion economy target on its centennial anniversary

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

IAMAI Forum

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At the conclusion of the 17th India Digital Summit (IDS 2023) held on February 20-21, the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, gave a valedictory address to the attendees where he shared that India had all the potential to achieve a $47 trillion economy target on its centennial anniversary.

"The Amrit Kaal that we have just entered into is going to be an area of digital transformation, an area where there would be changes in the energy world – huge redeployment of energy sources which we can leverage to our advantage and resilient supply chains which can determine the future world order," said Goyal.

He shared that despite the political turbulence since 1991, the country has witnessed an 11.5X growth, growing from $300 billion to $3.5 trillion. Furthermore, he shared that by 2030, India will reach $1 trillion in merchandise exports. Talking about Digital India, he noted that there were 800 million smartphone users as of now and that broadband now was present even in the remotest corners of India. "I suspect today that just like the refrigerator, we will have a smartphone in every family across the country."

Calling the younger generation the biggest strength, he shared, "young India has (is) the perpetual desire for more and the perpetual dissatisfaction with what you have been able to achieve. I love the enthusiasm in today's generation. I appreciate your ability to think out of the box and the fire in your belly and desire to achieve extraordinary results and that is what is driving India's digital future."

He called for actively adopting the "ZED factor- Zero Effect and Zero Defect" wherein sustainability and clean energy will take control of the front gear driving India's economy.

"That's the India we would like to see. An India where 1.4 billion people can enjoy the fruits of prosperity," he concluded.

The recently wrapped-up edition of IDS was organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in association with Google and MessageBird.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Writes on FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Piyush Goyal IAMAI India Digital Summit

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Indian Economy Will Contribute 15% Of Global Growth In 2023, Says IMF MD

Kristalina Georgieva further noted that India continues to be a shining light at a time when the IMF expects 2023 to be challenging due to a slowdown in global GDP from 3.4% last year to 2.9% in 2023

By Teena Jose

Living

How to Stop Self-Sabotaging Habits That Are Costing You Time, Money and Happiness

The good news? It is possible for you to change your behavior. This article will teach you how to identify and stop self-defeating patterns.

By John Rampton

Living

How to Pick Up Good Habits That You Don't Ditch After a Week

Here are fifteen tips that will help you develop new habits and actually keep them.

By John Rampton

Leadership

11 Bad Personality Traits Costing You Business

If two businesses are pretty much the same, why would anybody work for or buy from the one run by a jerk?

By Deep Patel

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Lifestyle

Sanjay Leela Bhansali On The Process Of Understanding the Audience

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the audience and its role in a filmmaker's life said that "any filmmaker who says he knows the audiences living in a fool's paradise."

By Kavya Pillai