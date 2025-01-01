ICICI Venture
Innovist Raises INR 136 Cr from ICICI Venture to Fuel Innovation and Expansion
This latest fundraise follows Innovist's INR 58 crore Series A round in November 2023, bringing its total capital raised to over USD 26 million to date.
Indifi Co-Founder Siddharth Mahanot Exits Indifi After 9 Years, Alok Mittal and Sangram Singh to Lead
After the changeover, it is anticipated that Sangram Singh, the recently appointed chief executive officer (CEO), and another Co-founder, Alok Mittal, will take on leadership roles.
Ethnic Fashion Brand Libas Gains INR 150 Cr Maiden Funding from ICICI Venture's Fund
The fresh capital is expected to help build omnichannel presence for Libas, strengthen its current digital leadership position, and accelerate offline expansion across geographies with a focus on exclusive brand retail outlets.
Computer Vision SAAS Startup Assert AI Secures USD 4 Mn in Series A Round
The Mumbai-based platform plans to deploy the raised funds to bolster its presence in essential markets, enhance research and development efforts, and continue pioneering new advancements in computer vision technology.