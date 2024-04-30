📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Computer Vision SAAS Startup Assert AI Secures USD 4 Mn in Series A Round The Mumbai-based platform plans to deploy the raised funds to bolster its presence in essential markets, enhance research and development efforts, and continue pioneering new advancements in computer vision technology.

[L-R] Job Philip, Shalabh & Nitin Jain, Co-founders, Assert AI

Assert AI, a computer vision SAAS company, has announced the raising of INR 30 crore (USD 4 million) in a series A round led by prominent investors including Ramesh Hariharan (ex-CTO and co-founder of LatentView), Prashant Purker (former MD & CEO of ICICI Venture), Arya.ag (an integrated grain commerce platform), and select individuals.

According to the official release, the company plans to use the funds to bolster its presence in essential markets, enhance research and development efforts, and continue pioneering new advancements in computer vision technology.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our Series A funding round," said Job Philip, CEO of Assert AI. "This investment reflects the confidence of our investors in Assert AI's vision and potential. It will fuel our expansion efforts and accelerate the development of innovative AI Vision solutions that drive value for our clients globally."

Founded in 2018 by Job Philip, Shalabh and Nitin Jain, Assert AI provides AI-infused software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for comprehensive video analytics across various business sectors, enterprises, and corporations.

It facilitates process automation, enhances customer satisfaction, and provides enterprises and organisations with insightful operational data.

The platform provides Pratham, Alpha, and Falcon as its three flagship products. While Alpha gives clients several ways to use and incorporate data into their production systems, Pratham is a computer vision platform that requires no programming. Falcon, the company's third product, features real-time tracking and optimization features that transform warehouse inventory management.

Assert AI operates in the US, the Middle East, and India.
