Hiring in IT Services to Remain Low until Demand Improves by End of H1 FY26: ICRA
Moderation in demand coupled with the increase in utilization of excess manpower added during FY22-23 exerted pressure on hiring by IT services companies through FY24 and Q1 FY25.
Economic Activity in India Improved to an 8-Month High of 10.1% in October
October 2024 also registered a robust 9.9 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth, surpassing the 6.5 per cent MoM increase observed in October 2023.
National Logistics Day: The Indian Chapter
India's logistics sector stands on the brink of transformation, driven by cutting-edge technologies, advancements, and robust infrastructure development.
Capex For EV Components To Exceed INR 25k Crore: ICRA
The demand for EV batteries for domestic sales might go up to 15 GWh by 2025 and 60 GWh by 2030.