The National Logistics day is set to be observed on Friday, 28 June. With the changing landscape in the logistics sector, we take a deep dive with the Indian context.

From e-commerce deliveries to supply chain management, the logistics team plays a vital role in getting products to our doorstep safely and efficiently. With the changing landscape in the logistics sector, we take a deep dive with the Indian context. Today, June 28th, marks National Logistics Day. This special day is dedicated to recognizing the tireless efforts of logistics professionals who work diligently behind the scenes to ensure the timely and safe delivery of goods and services.

Indian logistics market to reach $484.43 billion by 2029

India's logistics landscape is on the cusp of a revolution. A recent report unveiled at logistics fair, by LogiMAT India, predicts the freight and logistics market to soar at an impressive 8.8 per cent annual growth rate, ballooning from $317.26 billion in 2024 to a staggering $484.43 billion by 2029. This upsurge is fueled by the seamless integration of innovative technologies, such as automation, advanced intralogistics, and smart transportation management. As the logistics sector cannons toward a transformative era, the possibilities seem endless.

Sachin Patil, MD and CEO of Messe Stuttgart elucidated, "We envision these advancements to not only attract substantial investments to India's logistics sector, but also to create a significant number of jobs, driving economic growth and prosperity,"

The integration of cutting-edge technologies in logistics is expected to propel the industry to unprecedented heights, unlocking transformative gains in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and financial returns.

Indian road logistics industry

India's road logistics sector is projected to experience moderate growth, ranging from 3 per cent to 6 per cent, in the fiscal year 2025. This subdued growth is attributed to the limited ability of industry players to increase freight rates, coupled with factors such as expected reduction in government capital expenditure during elections due to Model Code of Conduct requirements and decrease in consumer demand sentiment amid high inflation and interest rates, as per a media release from ICRA.

Suprio Banerjee, vice president & sector head, ICRA stated, "ICRA's sample set witnessed a modest revenue growth of 2.3 per cent in the nine months of FY2024 on a year-over-year (YoY) basis amidst tapering demand due to high inflation, an uneven monsoon, a high interest rate regime and relatively muted festive season. Thus, on an elevated base of FY2023, ICRA estimates a low single digit growth of 2-5 per cent in FY2024. The growth for the road logistics sector in FY2025 is expected to be in the range of 3-6 per cent, owing to the impact on demand from high inflation, high interest rate regime and soft (though improving) consumer sentiment."

Banerjee also added that the industry's operating profit margin shrunk to 11.2 per cent in the first nine months of FY2024, a 150-basis-point decline YoY. This contraction was driven by higher operating costs (excluding fuel) amidst high inflation and pressure on realisations due to sticky retail diesel rates, limiting price increases.

ICRA forecasts margins to remain between 10.5 per cent and 12.5 per cent in FY2024 and FY2025, down from 12.4 per cent in FY2023, as inflationary pressures persist despite efficiency gains from digitalization and value-added services. The debt metrics are expected to moderate slightly, with total debt/OPBITDA ranging from 1.5 times to 1.7 times in FY2024, up from 1.4 times in FY2023, due to rising operating costs, debt-funded capital expenditures for new vehicles, and increasing lease liabilities from expanding branch networks and technology investments.