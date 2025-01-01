IDC

75% of Companies Face Delays in SaaS Implementations Resulting in Huge Losses: Zoho-IDC Report

As per the study, 92.5 per cent of Indian enterprises recognize that timely implementation is critical, while the remaining consider it somewhat important.

By Entrepreneur Staff
India's PC Market Clocks Record Growth In 3Q24

India's PC market shipped an all-time high of 4.49 million units in 3Q24, according to IDC

Indian AI Expenditure Is Expected To Touch $6 Billion in 2027: IDC Report

The report shared developing global and local trends and also highlighted India's potential to become a world leader in modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and GenAI

Smartphone Market Dips Due To Coronavirus: IDC

Component shortages, factory shutdowns, quarantine mandates, logistics, and travel restrictions caused because of the Coronavirus have resulted in a 2.3 per cent predicted dip in the global smartphone market.