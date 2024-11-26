Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

India's PC Market Clocks Record Growth In 3Q24 India's PC market shipped an all-time high of 4.49 million units in 3Q24, according to IDC

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India's traditional PC market inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations shipped an all-time high of 4.49 million units in 3Q24, up 0.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC). The desktop category declined by 8.1 per cent YoY, while the notebook and workstation categories saw marginal growth of 2.8 per cent YoY and 2.4 per cent YoY, respectively. Online festival sales drove the demand for premium notebooks (>$1,000), which grew by 7.6 per cent YoY.

In 3Q24, the consumer segment declined by 2.9 per cent YoY despite vendors aggressively discounting a wide range of PCs on e-tail platforms. The demand situation was more organic this year, and unlike 3Q23, vendors did not overstock in 3Q24, thereby leading to a marginal YoY decline. The commercial segment grew by 4.4 per cent YoY, while the enterprise segment grew by 9.6 per cent YoY.

"The e-tail sales, which typically starts around the second week of October, began in late September, leading to a surge in PC shipments," said Bharath Shenoy, research manager, IDC India & South Asia. "Brands capitalized on e-tail sales by offering steep discounts, cashbacks, and bundled accessories. Many of them also matched similar pricing in their brand stores and offline channels like Larger Format Retail stores (LFRs), leading to the second biggest consumer quarter in history. By leveraging these diverse strategies, vendors were able to tap into different market tiers ultimately driving a significant increase in consumer PC sales."

HP Inc. led the market with a share of 29 per cent in 3Q24, topping the charts in both commercial and consumer segments with shares of 34.3 per cent and 24.8 per cent, respectively. HP shipped 1.05 million notebooks in 3Q24, its third biggest quarter ever, driven by strong performance in the enterprise segment which grew by 30.2 per cent YoY and good demand for consumer notebooks during festive sales. Lenovo was a distant second with a share of 17.3 per cent, followed by Dell Technologies, Acer Group and Asus.

Commenting on the outlook, Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, devices research, IDC India, South Asia & ANZ said, "The Commercial PC Market in India is on the recovery path as enterprises have slowly started refreshing their IT devices. The IT/ITES buying has kickstarted and is expected to pick up momentum in CY2025. Meanwhile, the growing adoption of PCs for gaming and content creation coupled with the increasing focus on AI features and tools in PCs are expected to drive the consumer segment in 4Q24 and CY2025, thereby facilitating it to close off 2024 and 2025 in green."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Father Time Always Wins': Warren Buffett, 94, Just Announced Major Changes to His Plan to Give Away His Money

Warren Buffett continued his Thanksgiving tradition with a $1.1 billion donation of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

BitSave, Ikin Global, devx, and True Diamond Raise Funding to Propel Growth and Innovation

The Indian startups listed below have successfully raised capital to drive their growth and expansion plans, marking significant milestones in their respective industries.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Social Media

How To Start a Youtube Channel: Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube can be a valuable way to grow your audience. If you're ready to create content, read more about starting a business YouTube Channel.

By Jason R. Rich
Marketing

4 Neuromarketing Hacks to Reach More People and Maximize Results

You don't need to be a neuroscientist or have a big budget to start upping your conversions immediately.

By Josh King Madrid (JetSet)
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Specialty Chemical Startup Elchemy Secures USD 5.6 Mn Funding Led by Prime Venture Partners

The fresh funds will be deployed for building a team in the US, strengthening its tech leadership, and investing in advanced supply chain visibility solutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff