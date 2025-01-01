IIFL Fintech Fund
IIFL Fintech Fund Exits Finarkein Analytics With Over 2X Return in 3 Years
Launched in 2021, IIFL Fintech Fund has invested in 14 fintech startups including Leegality, FinBox, DataSutram, Finvu, Trendlyne, and Vitra.AI.
IIFL Fintech Fund Closes Series-II at INR 200 Cr to Fuel Next-Gen Fintech Startups
The fund aims to invest in the next generation of Indian fintech startups, with a special focus on generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial services space.
EdFin Leader GrayQuest Gears Up for Growth with INR 80 Cr Series B Funding
With the fresh funds, the Mumbai-based education focused fintech brand aims to enhance its technology platform and expand its distribution network across educational institutions in India.
IIFL Fintech Fund Takes 10% Stake in GenAI Startup Vitra.ai
This investment is aimed at further developing Vitra.ai's innovative generative AI technology.