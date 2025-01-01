IIFL Fintech Fund

News and Trends

IIFL Fintech Fund Exits Finarkein Analytics With Over 2X Return in 3 Years

Launched in 2021, IIFL Fintech Fund has invested in 14 fintech startups including Leegality, FinBox, DataSutram, Finvu, Trendlyne, and Vitra.AI.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

IIFL Fintech Fund Closes Series-II at INR 200 Cr to Fuel Next-Gen Fintech Startups

The fund aims to invest in the next generation of Indian fintech startups, with a special focus on generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial services space.

News and Trends

EdFin Leader GrayQuest Gears Up for Growth with INR 80 Cr Series B Funding

With the fresh funds, the Mumbai-based education focused fintech brand aims to enhance its technology platform and expand its distribution network across educational institutions in India.

News and Trends

IIFL Fintech Fund Takes 10% Stake in GenAI Startup Vitra.ai

This investment is aimed at further developing Vitra.ai's innovative generative AI technology.