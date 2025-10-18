The round also saw participation from The Players Fund, backed by cricketers KL Rahul and Ben Stokes, along with Venture Catalysts, Lead Invest, Epic Angels, and several other angel investors.

Agentic AI platform Fundamento has raised USD 1.9 million (around INR 16 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by IIFL Fintech Fund.

The startup previously secured USD 1.56 million in seed funding from Caesar Sengupta and other investors.

According to Fundamento, the fresh capital will be used to strengthen its agentic AI capabilities, focusing on financial services applications such as collections, upselling, and borrower profiling.

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Durga, Megha Aggarwal, and Vickram Saigal, Fundamento develops AI-powered solutions that enhance borrower interactions. Its platform serves as a strategic engagement layer for financial institutions, helping streamline lending operations, improve efficiency, and deliver more personalised customer experiences.

By combining advanced technology with sector expertise, the startup enables banks, non-banking financial companies, and fintechs to optimise borrower journeys and drive stronger business outcomes.

Looking ahead, Fundamento plans to deepen its presence in India's banking and financial services sector while expanding internationally. The startup is eyeing opportunities in the US and the Asia-Pacific region, where digital lending and debt collection technologies are rapidly evolving.

The IIFL Fintech Fund has previously invested in several fintech ventures, including Leegality, FinBox, DataSutram, Trendlyne, and TrustCheckr, which was recently acquired by Truecaller.