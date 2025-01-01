iit madras
Fuel Your Startup Journey: IIT Madras E-Cell's Elevate 8.0 Opens Registrations
Participants in Elevate 8.0 stand to gain transformative opportunities. The competition offers an investment pool of over INR 30 crores, sourced from IIT Madras' expansive investor network, and a INR 3 lakh prize pool rewarding innovation and excellence.
IIT Madras Successfully Develops and Deploys Ocean Wave Energy Converter Near Tamil Nadu
The lead researcher, Prof. Abdus Samad said the project can help India tap into marine energy and mitigate climate change
This College Summit Had it All for Budding Entrepreneurs
IIT Madras had recently organized E-Summit – their annual flagship event focused entirely on young entrepreneurship
This IIT-M Student Detected The Need of Innovation in the Oil & Gas Industry
The start-up has built the world's first sensor that can monitor the performance of pipelines in real-time at high temperatures for a long range to avoid defects and corrosion.