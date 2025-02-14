IITs & AIIMS to Spearhead Centers of Excellence in AI This initiative aligns with the government's "Make AI in India and Make AI Work for India" vision and has been allocated a financial outlay of INR 990 crore for the period 2023-24 to 2027-28

The Indian government has selected AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Ropar as key institutions to lead the country's newly established Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in Artificial Intelligence (AI). These centers will focus on leveraging AI for critical sectors such as healthcare, sustainable urban development, and agriculture, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Operating as collaborative consortiums, these CoEs will integrate expertise from leading academic institutions, industry players, and AI-driven startups. The initiative brings together top-tier institutions, including IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Tirupati, IIT Guwahati, IIT Gandhinagar, IISc Bangalore, IIIT Hyderabad, AIIMS Patna, NIT Meghalaya, NIT Hamirpur, and NIT Calicut.

The selection of these institutions followed a rigorous evaluation by an Apex Committee comprising AI specialists, industry leaders, academicians, and government representatives. This initiative aligns with the government's "Make AI in India and Make AI Work for India" vision and has been allocated a financial outlay of INR 990 crore for the period 2023-24 to 2027-28.

By fostering research, development, and industry collaboration, these AI hubs are expected to drive India's AI capabilities forward, boosting innovation in key sectors and positioning the country as a global AI leader.
