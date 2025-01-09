Fuel Your Startup Journey: IIT Madras E-Cell's Elevate 8.0 Opens Registrations Participants in Elevate 8.0 stand to gain transformative opportunities. The competition offers an investment pool of over INR 30 crores, sourced from IIT Madras' expansive investor network, and a INR 3 lakh prize pool rewarding innovation and excellence.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of IIT Madras has launched Elevate 8.0, the 8th edition of its flagship national startup competition, aimed at fostering entrepreneurial spirit and nurturing groundbreaking ideas. Over the years, Elevate has become a springboard for startups, offering them a platform to establish themselves in the competitive business world and gain access to unparalleled resources.

IIT Madras' E-Cell is a student-driven organisation that has consistently played a pivotal role in shaping India's innovation landscape. By nurturing cutting-edge ideas and empowering budding entrepreneurs, E-Cell has emerged as a hub of innovation, providing crucial mentorship, resources, and access to a robust investor network. Elevate, one of its marquee initiatives, enables startups to connect with investors, industry leaders, and mentors, further strengthening E-Cell's reputation as a beacon of entrepreneurial excellence.

Elevate 8.0 introduces exciting new opportunities for startups through two specialised tracks: the Tech Track, dedicated exclusively to technology-driven ventures, and the Sector-Agnostic Track, open to startups across various industries excluding tech. These tailored tracks ensure that both tech pioneers and innovative startups from other sectors receive targeted guidance and support, fostering growth across the entrepreneurial spectrum.

Participants in Elevate 8.0 stand to gain transformative opportunities. The competition offers an investment pool of over INR 30 crores, sourced from IIT Madras' expansive investor network, and a INR 3 lakh prize pool rewarding innovation and excellence.

Additionally, startups will receive support from partners like Awfis, MSG91, and CleverTap, including access to co-working spaces, communication platforms, and analytics tools. Travel benefits from Abhibus and Ease My Trip ensure smooth participation, and the Live Product Showcase offers a rare chance to pitch products to a national audience, capturing the attention of investors and industry leaders.

The competition follows a structured three-phase model. The online screening phase, running from 7th January to 20th January, will evaluate initial applications. This is followed by zonal rounds from 1st February to 10th February in cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. The journey culminates in the Grand Finale from 28th February to 2nd March, where the top startups will pitch their ideas live to investors and mentors.

Participants will benefit from invaluable mentorship provided by seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders. Renowned VCs from firms like Antler VC, Kalaari Capital, Titan Capital, and Equanimity will form the judging panel, offering startups insights and guidance to refine their strategies and scale operations. Previous winners, including UR Advanced Tech, Evoride, Monkoodog, and Hesa Technologies, have achieved significant milestones, highlighting the competition's effectiveness in nurturing promising startups.

Elevate 8.0 is open to startups across India, focusing on innovative businesses with a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) or market-ready offerings. Interested startups can register through the Elevate website or via Unstop. This is a unique opportunity to scale operations, connect with industry leaders, and gain national recognition. Don't miss the chance to transform your vision into reality—register now and elevate your startup journey.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

IAN Alpha Fund Leads USD 5 Mn Investment in Healthcare Startup BrainSightAI

With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based startup aims to expand in Tier I and II cities, pursue FDA certification for US entry, explore Africa and Southeast Asia, and develop a caregiver-focused app.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Mintoak Secures INR 71 Cr in Secondary Funding Round Led by Z3Partners

As part of this transaction, Z3Partners will acquire a minority stake from some of Mintoak's early institutional investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Microsoft Is Set to Cut Jobs as Big Tech Layoffs Surge Into the New Year

In 2024, there were around 151,484 employees laid off from 542 tech companies.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

One Health Assist Projects ₹100 Cr in First Year Operational Revenue

One Health Assist focuses on disrupting healthcare through its online and offline platforms and has integrated various services, including an extensive physical network.

By Entrepreneur Staff