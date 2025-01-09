Participants in Elevate 8.0 stand to gain transformative opportunities. The competition offers an investment pool of over INR 30 crores, sourced from IIT Madras' expansive investor network, and a INR 3 lakh prize pool rewarding innovation and excellence.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of IIT Madras has launched Elevate 8.0, the 8th edition of its flagship national startup competition, aimed at fostering entrepreneurial spirit and nurturing groundbreaking ideas. Over the years, Elevate has become a springboard for startups, offering them a platform to establish themselves in the competitive business world and gain access to unparalleled resources.

IIT Madras' E-Cell is a student-driven organisation that has consistently played a pivotal role in shaping India's innovation landscape. By nurturing cutting-edge ideas and empowering budding entrepreneurs, E-Cell has emerged as a hub of innovation, providing crucial mentorship, resources, and access to a robust investor network. Elevate, one of its marquee initiatives, enables startups to connect with investors, industry leaders, and mentors, further strengthening E-Cell's reputation as a beacon of entrepreneurial excellence.

Elevate 8.0 introduces exciting new opportunities for startups through two specialised tracks: the Tech Track, dedicated exclusively to technology-driven ventures, and the Sector-Agnostic Track, open to startups across various industries excluding tech. These tailored tracks ensure that both tech pioneers and innovative startups from other sectors receive targeted guidance and support, fostering growth across the entrepreneurial spectrum.

Participants in Elevate 8.0 stand to gain transformative opportunities. The competition offers an investment pool of over INR 30 crores, sourced from IIT Madras' expansive investor network, and a INR 3 lakh prize pool rewarding innovation and excellence.

Additionally, startups will receive support from partners like Awfis, MSG91, and CleverTap, including access to co-working spaces, communication platforms, and analytics tools. Travel benefits from Abhibus and Ease My Trip ensure smooth participation, and the Live Product Showcase offers a rare chance to pitch products to a national audience, capturing the attention of investors and industry leaders.

The competition follows a structured three-phase model. The online screening phase, running from 7th January to 20th January, will evaluate initial applications. This is followed by zonal rounds from 1st February to 10th February in cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. The journey culminates in the Grand Finale from 28th February to 2nd March, where the top startups will pitch their ideas live to investors and mentors.

Participants will benefit from invaluable mentorship provided by seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders. Renowned VCs from firms like Antler VC, Kalaari Capital, Titan Capital, and Equanimity will form the judging panel, offering startups insights and guidance to refine their strategies and scale operations. Previous winners, including UR Advanced Tech, Evoride, Monkoodog, and Hesa Technologies, have achieved significant milestones, highlighting the competition's effectiveness in nurturing promising startups.

Elevate 8.0 is open to startups across India, focusing on innovative businesses with a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) or market-ready offerings. Interested startups can register through the Elevate website or via Unstop. This is a unique opportunity to scale operations, connect with industry leaders, and gain national recognition. Don't miss the chance to transform your vision into reality—register now and elevate your startup journey.