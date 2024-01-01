India Economy
We Want To Be Part Of India's Economic Miracle, Says US Official
According to Donald Lu, the United States is proud to host more than 200,000 Indian students who are studying at US universities
World Bank Cuts India's Growth Forecast For 2023-24: Report
The World Bank also signified that the Indian government is likely to meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP in 2023-24
India's Manufacturing Sector Hits 3-Month High In March: Survey
In a nutshell, the survey supports views that Asia's third-largest economy is better placed than many to weather the impact of a potential global downturn
India's Growth May Benefit From Accelerated Implementation Of Reform Agenda, Says World Bank
The report said addressing the aftermath of financial sector distress in India could unlock significant growth
Indian Economy Is Likely To Grow 6.5% In Coming Decade, Says CEA
According to him, the global exports growth volumes may be somewhat tepid in terms of their growth rates due to the kind of uncertainties the world is facing
Indian Economy Will Contribute 15% Of Global Growth In 2023, Says IMF MD
Kristalina Georgieva further noted that India continues to be a shining light at a time when the IMF expects 2023 to be challenging due to a slowdown in global GDP from 3.4% last year to 2.9% in 2023
India And China Likely To Account For Half Of 2023 Global Economic Growth: IMF
IMF also said that it is expecting some slowdown in the Indian economy next fiscal year and projected the growth to 6.1% from 6.8% during the current fiscal ending March 31
Richest 1% Indians Own More Than 40% Of Country's Wealth: Report
The report stated that the top 5% own 61.7% of the total wealth; nearly 20 times more than the 3% owned by the bottom half
India's Current Account Deficit Is Likely To Be At 3 Per Cent: SBI Report
A positive shock to oil prices leads to immediate and sharp increase in CAD but the same dissolves completely in about eight quarters
India's BoP Is Likely To Slip Into Deficit Of $40-$50 Billion: Report
The International Monetary Fund has estimated India's FY23 current account deficit (CAD) at $121 billion or 3.5 per cent of GDP
Cash With Public At Record High Of INR 30.88 Lakh Crore
According to reports, at INR 30.88 lakh crore, the currency with the public is 71.84 per cent higher than the level for the fortnight ended November 4, 2016
India To Become Third-Largest Country In Market Capitalization: Report
The report states that, India's GDP is likely to surpass $7.5 trillion by 2031, more than double the current levels, making it the third-largest economy
India Will Beat Germany To Become Fourth Largest Economy By 2026
The statement came weeks after the IMF forecast revealed that Germany and Italy will slip into recession next year
India Deserves To Be Called Bright Spot, Says Kristalina Georgeiva
The IMF MD also said that India will leave a mark in the areas of digitalization and digital money
Cryptocurrencies Poses Serious Challenge To Country's Financial Stability: RBI Note
The central bank also said that CBCDs are the next step in the evolutionary progression of sovereign currency