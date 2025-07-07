Domains Driven by Human and Industrial Needs Can Unlock $9.82 trillion by 2035: PwC India By integrating diverse economic sectors, domains open up new avenues for growth, enabling a diverse range of companies to participate and thrive, said the report.

By Entrepreneur Staff

According to PwC India's report, 'Navigating the value shift', Indian businesses have the potential to unlock USD 9.82 trillion in gross value added (GVA) by 2035 by tapping into growth domains. By integrating diverse economic sectors, domains open up new avenues for growth, enabling a diverse range of companies to participate and thrive, said the report.

"India CEOs are already responding to these shifts. In PwC's 28th Annual Global CEO Survey: India perspective published in January 2025, 40 per cent of India CEOs stated that their companies have entered at least one new sector in the past five years, with half of them generating up to 20% of their revenue from these new ventures," said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.

"But to sustain momentum and unlock full value, businesses must move beyond ad hoc diversification. A domain-led lens that goes beyond the sector-led approach provides a powerful way to reimagine capabilities, collaborate across ecosystems, and build future-ready business and revenue models," added Krishan.

As per PwC's study, one of the most significant domains contributing to the GVA calculus will be the 'Make' domain, which includes manufacturing and industrial production, amongst other sectors. The report estimates that this domain alone will expand from USD 945 billion in 2023 to nearly USD 2.7 trillion in GVA by 2035.

Commenting on the need for proactive reinvention, Arnab Basu, Partner and Clients & Industries Leader, PwC India, added, "India's growth ambition is closely tied to its ability to innovate across domains. We are seeing a bold push from Indian enterprises to lead in newer markets, whether through digital reinvention, advanced manufacturing, or sustainable infrastructure. What's needed now is an intentional, insight-led strategy to scale these efforts while keeping resilience and trust at the centre."

With India's economy projected to reach USD 30 trillion by 2047, domain-based innovation could play a pivotal role in driving the nation's inclusive, sustainable, and tech-powered growth, the report said.

Raghav Narsalay, Partner and Leader – Research and Insights Hub, PwC India said, "In an environment where businesses are constantly seeking clarity on where to play and how to play, our research offers both strategic direction and a framework for them to engage creatively with growth opportunities they may not have necessarily identified."
