XDLINX Space Labs and Holiday Tribe Raise Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
B2B Procurement Marketplace ProcMart Raises USD 30 Mn in Series B Led by Fundamentum and Edelweiss Discovery Fund
The Noida-based platform plans to use the newly raised capital to explore strategic acquisitions, expand its distribution network in India, and strengthen its international operations in Southeast Asia.
"IPO is the Beginning of a New Journey," says IndiaMart Founder
Dinesh Agarwal, founder of IndiaMart, talks about the reasons behind his company's successful IPO and why preparation is the most important factor to succeed at public listing
In its First Acquisition Post IPO, IndiaMart Invests $5.4 Mn in SME Accounting Platform Vyapar
B2B marketplace IndiaMART has pumped INR 36 crore ($5.4 million) in Bengaluru-based SME accounting mobile platform, Vyapaar via a Series A round of funding