IndiaMart

News and Trends

XDLINX Space Labs and Holiday Tribe Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

B2B Procurement Marketplace ProcMart Raises USD 30 Mn in Series B Led by Fundamentum and Edelweiss Discovery Fund

The Noida-based platform plans to use the newly raised capital to explore strategic acquisitions, expand its distribution network in India, and strengthen its international operations in Southeast Asia.

Growth Strategies

"IPO is the Beginning of a New Journey," says IndiaMart Founder

Dinesh Agarwal, founder of IndiaMart, talks about the reasons behind his company's successful IPO and why preparation is the most important factor to succeed at public listing

News and Trends

In its First Acquisition Post IPO, IndiaMart Invests $5.4 Mn in SME Accounting Platform Vyapar

B2B marketplace IndiaMART has pumped INR 36 crore ($5.4 million) in Bengaluru-based SME accounting mobile platform, Vyapaar via a Series A round of funding