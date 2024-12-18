With the raised funds, Bizom aims to scale AI-driven Real Intelligence innovations, enhance problem-solving capabilities, develop robust delivery mechanisms, and expand key accounts to revolutionize retail operations and optimise distribution processes.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bizom, a Bengaluru-based SaaS platform revolutionising retail intelligence, has raised USD 12 million in a Series B funding round led by Hyderabad-based venture capital firm Pavestone.

Pavestone contributed USD 7.5 million, with additional participation from existing investor IndiaMART and other family offices.

This funding round will fuel Bizom's expansion, focusing on scaling its AI-driven Real Intelligence initiative, which enhances problem-solving capabilities for retail operations. The investment will also bolster delivery mechanisms and deepen engagements with key accounts.

"This investment isn't just capital—we are engineering the future of retail distribution through next-generation products like Real Intelligence infrastructure, agentification, voice recognition, and augmented reality to address real-world challenges faced by global retail enterprises," said Lalit Bhise, CEO of Bizom.

Founded in 2008, Bizom specialises in transforming route-to-market operations for retail brands by optimising distribution and improving sales efficiency. The platform currently serves over 600 brands and 6 lakh SKUs across 30+ countries, providing real-time visibility into ground operations and helping businesses understand market demand.

Bizom's vertical SaaS solutions cater to industries such as consumer packaged goods (CPG), dairy, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Its advanced features include sales analytics, distribution optimisation, and tools that enhance retailer-brand relationships.

Srikanth Tanikella, Managing Partner at Pavestone, said, "We are excited to partner with Bizom. Their platform is trusted by several FMCG enterprises and empowers them to drive growth by streamlining distribution and enabling faster insights into the market. This investment is in line with the focus of our Fund's Investments."

"The digital transformation of India's consumption landscape is accelerating, and Bizom is perfectly positioned to lead this revolution in retail distribution. Our investment reflects our confidence in their vision of digitizing B2B retail," added Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of IndiaMART InterMESH Limited.

Pavestone, a SEBI-registered AIF with a corpus of INR 816 crore, focuses on early-growth-stage B2B technology companies. The firm's commitment to nurturing innovative solutions underscores its support for Bizom's ambitious growth trajectory.