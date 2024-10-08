XDLINX Space Labs and Holiday Tribe Raise Early-Stage Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

XDLINX Space Labs Raises USD 7 Mn Funding to Revolutionise Satellite Technology

XDLINX Space Labs, a Hyderabad-based space technology startup, has raised USD 7 million in a seed funding round led by Ashish Kacholia of Lucky Investments. Additional support came from E2MC, Mana Ventures, and a prominent family office.

The funding will help XDLINX accelerate its mission of revolutionising satellite technology with innovative, cost-effective solutions.

Rupesh Gandupalli, CEO and Co-founder, XDLINX Space Labs, said, "We are thrilled and excited to announce the funding, which will help us to accelerate the manufacturing of next-generation payloads for defence and commercial missions like E-band communications, optical and RF intelligence to build space heritage, operationalization of satellite bus platforms, and expand our global presence in the US and UK."

Founded in 2022, XDLINX specialises in spacecraft platforms and payloads for global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, helping nations develop sovereign space capabilities.

"We envision a future where space becomes more accessible by building cost-effective satellites using 75 percent indigenous subsystems. We look forward to contributing to India's growing role in the global space race," Rupesh added.

With a team that has contributed to the launch of over 400 satellites, XDLINX is redefining satellite design and launch processes. Its first major milestone was the successful launch of JANUS-1, a 6U nanosat, in February 2023, aboard ISRO's SSLV-D2 rocket. The satellite was developed in just 10 months, significantly reducing the cost and time to space.

XDLINX is preparing for its next project, Elevation-1, set to launch aboard SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission. This project will feature the world's first miniaturised E-band payload, targeting data rates exceeding 10 Gbps. The company is also developing a 150KG satellite with SAR and optical sensors, slated for launch in 2025.

Holiday Tribe Lands INR 5.4 Cr Funding to Enhance Tech and Expand Supply Network

Holiday-tech startup Holiday Tribe has secured INR 5.4 crore in its seed round, led by Powerhouse Ventures and GSF, with participation from notable investors such as Dinesh Agarwal and Dinesh Gulati of IndiaMart, Murugavel Janakiraman of BharatMatrimony.com, and actor Gaurav Kapur.

The funds will be used to enhance the company's technology, expand its supply network, and boost brand-building initiatives.

Co-founders Anshu Sharma and Chirag Goyal, former MakeMyTrip executives, stated, "Post-Covid, the travel industry has seen significant growth, with people seeking more personalised travel experiences. Holiday Tribe aims to address the gap in the market by offering highly customised holiday solutions using advanced technology to meet customer preferences."

They added that this fresh capital would strengthen their efforts to integrate the latest technologies, expand their global supply network, and explore new destinations. "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with our partners at Powerhouse Ventures and GSF and are confident in our ability to become a preferred leisure travel partner for avid travelers."

Launched in 2023, Holiday Tribe provides customizable holiday packages for families, couples, adventure-seekers, and those exploring unique destinations. The Gurugram-based startup boasts a supply network of over 100,000 hotels worldwide and collaborations with more than 10 tourism boards, including Mauritius, Dubai, Switzerland, and Australia.

The Gurugram-based platform claims to have curated trips to over 30 destinations and offers limitless customization options, catering to diverse travel needs.