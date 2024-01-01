Indian Apps

Paytm First Games Earmarks INR 10 Cr To Support Local Game Developers, Studios

PFG will also promote these games on their apps, extending their reach to its 80 million users

By Debarghya Sil
Amidst Backlash, Google Defers Its Play Store Billing Policy For India By Seven Months

According to reports, several Indian app developers and startup founders were against Google's Play billing system

Dear Indian App Developers, Patriotism Is Fine But Don't Be Complacent

The ban on Chinese apps is temporary and out there, Western companies are encircling the Indian market, just like sharks do before attacking

4-Month-Old Indian App Mitron Raises $5 Mn In Series A Round

Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal led Mitron will utilize the fresh capital to accelerate product development

Post Chinese App Ban, India's Trell Registers 10 Times Growth

After June 29, the lifestyle blogging platform witnessed 800 per cent increase in screen time

This Indian App Aims To Be On 300 Mn Smartphones In India

Roposo, the short video-sharing platform, now has more than 80 million active users and gets 2 billion views every day

Differentiation Is the Key, Say Indian Social App Founders

The move to ban 59 Chinese apps has proved to be a boon for Indian social media apps as they continue to witness a surge in downloads

