Indian Apps

Paytm First Games Earmarks INR 10 Cr To Support Local Game Developers, Studios
PFG will also promote these games on their apps, extending their reach to its 80 million users
Amidst Backlash, Google Defers Its Play Store Billing Policy For India By Seven Months
According to reports, several Indian app developers and startup founders were against Google's Play billing system
Dear Indian App Developers, Patriotism Is Fine But Don't Be Complacent
The ban on Chinese apps is temporary and out there, Western companies are encircling the Indian market, just like sharks do before attacking
4-Month-Old Indian App Mitron Raises $5 Mn In Series A Round
Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal led Mitron will utilize the fresh capital to accelerate product development
Post Chinese App Ban, India's Trell Registers 10 Times Growth
After June 29, the lifestyle blogging platform witnessed 800 per cent increase in screen time
This Indian App Aims To Be On 300 Mn Smartphones In India
Roposo, the short video-sharing platform, now has more than 80 million active users and gets 2 billion views every day
Differentiation Is the Key, Say Indian Social App Founders
The move to ban 59 Chinese apps has proved to be a boon for Indian social media apps as they continue to witness a surge in downloads
App Ban: China's Loss Is India's Gain
