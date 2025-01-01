Indian Overseas Bank
Symbiotics Leads USD 18 Mn Debt Round in Dugar Finance
The round also saw participation from Indian lenders such as Union Bank of India, Karur Vysya Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and STCI Finance.
Four PSU Banks Partner with PSB Alliance's PSBXchange to Expand SME Lending
Bank of Baroda, CBI, IOB, and UCO Bank join PSBXchange to revolutionise MSME financing with a unified SCF platform.
Samunnati Secures INR 1,123 Cr in Debt Funding in H1 FY25 to Boost Agri-Finance Operations
Samunnati expanded its lender network in FY25, onboarding 14 financial institutions, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and impact lenders, securing INR 480 crore in loans to drive its growth initiatives.
Indian Overseas Bank Launches a Start-up Centric Branch in Chennai
The bank launched the "IOB Start-up Current Account" and the "IOB Pragati" credit program for financing startups.