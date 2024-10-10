Get All Access for $5/mo

Samunnati Secures INR 1,123 Cr in Debt Funding in H1 FY25 to Boost Agri-Finance Operations Samunnati expanded its lender network in FY25, onboarding 14 financial institutions, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and impact lenders, securing INR 480 crore in loans to drive its growth initiatives.

Agri-finance startup Samunnati has raised INR 1,123 crore in debt funding during the first half (H1) of FY25. This marks a significant financial milestone for the Chennai-based firm, which secured USD 155 million (INR 1,158 crore) in total funding for the entire fiscal year of FY24.

The fresh capital injection will be directed toward expanding Samunnati's operations and advancing its mission of sustainable growth and rural development.

Samunnati has also strengthened its lender network, onboarding 14 new financial institutions in FY25. These include leading banks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, ESAF, and Karur Vysya Bank, as well as impact lenders like Blue Earth and Enabling Qapital.

Together, these lenders have provided loans totaling INR 480 crore to support Samunnati's growth initiatives. In addition, the company has leveraged innovative funding methods, including online bond platforms, to attract over 5,500 investors to its bonds.

"At Samunnati, our relentless focus on deepening and strengthening the entire agricultural value chain has allowed us to achieve remarkable milestones in just six months of FY24-25. By integrating financial solutions with market access and capacity building, we are creating a robust ecosystem that empowers farmers and FPOs at every stage of the value chain," said Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO of Samunnati.

Founded in 2014, Samunnati provides financial, co-financial, and non-financial solutions to marginal, small, and medium farmers, agribusinesses, and wholesalers/retailers. The company specialises in value chain finance, agricultural finance, and market linkage.

Operating across 100 agri-value chains in 23 states, Samunnati has access to over 6,500 farmer collectives representing more than 8 million farmers.

Samunnati's growth is backed by a robust group of investors, including USDFC, Credit Saison, Tata Capital, Poonawalla, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Wint Wealth, Altifi, Alteria Capital, and Anicut Capital. Earlier this year, in June, the company raised INR 133 crore (USD 16 million) from global impact investment firm Blue Earth Capital.
