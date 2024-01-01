Indian SMBS
Mandatory E-invoicing Enhancing SMB Governance In India
With e-invoicing, the government not only plugs the holes in the taxation route but also benefits SMBs to track invoices in real-time, make easy input tax claims, and automate the tax filing process
This Company Creates Blockchain Tools To Help Small and Medium-Sized Business
ATROMG8 builds decentralised ecosystems in all areas which are available to partners and new clients on the principle of blockchain and software-as-a-service
Facebook Joins Hands With Matrix Partners To Helps Early-Stage SMBs Scale
With this collaboration, Facebook's VC Brand Incubator Program has completed one year during which it has tied-up with six VC funds and scaled 150 small businesses
G7CR Technologies Launches $5 Mn Fund For Startups and SMBs
The fund will provide cloud funding to startups and small-medium sized businesses to overcome economic slowdown caused due to COVID19 pandemic
How Should SMBs be Unlocking the Post-Lockdown Phase
Given recovery runways will differ for every business, use the lockdown period to work out a customized survival strategy
Here's How SMBs Can Grow Their Businesses, Say Experts
SMBs need to embrace technology, data and focus on changing consumer trends to stay ahead in the game
5 Takeaways From Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Talk At Smbhav
Bezos talked about various things such as his entrepreneurial journey, climate change and others at the event in India
Data Means Cloud and Cloud Means Security – How SMBs are Enjoying Cloud Computing
SMBs are getting stronger with the use of Cloud Computing; this is how
Adventure Trips a CEO Must Take
Jobs of CEOs are unimaginably hectic and in order to rejuvenate from such hectic schedules, here is a list of trips that help them rejuvenate
Indian SMEs Can Save Themselves From Getting Offline-zoned, Here's How?
The 2017 Google-KPMG Study revealed that digitally-engaged SMEs grow twice in comparison to those offline