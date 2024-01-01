Indian SMBS

News and Trends

Mandatory E-invoicing Enhancing SMB Governance In India

With e-invoicing, the government not only plugs the holes in the taxation route but also benefits SMBs to track invoices in real-time, make easy input tax claims, and automate the tax filing process

By Rahul Raj
Technology

This Company Creates Blockchain Tools To Help Small and Medium-Sized Business

ATROMG8 builds decentralised ecosystems in all areas which are available to partners and new clients on the principle of blockchain and software-as-a-service

News and Trends

Facebook Joins Hands With Matrix Partners To Helps Early-Stage SMBs Scale

With this collaboration, Facebook's VC Brand Incubator Program has completed one year during which it has tied-up with six VC funds and scaled 150 small businesses

News and Trends

G7CR Technologies Launches $5 Mn Fund For Startups and SMBs

The fund will provide cloud funding to startups and small-medium sized businesses to overcome economic slowdown caused due to COVID19 pandemic

Growth Strategies

How Should SMBs be Unlocking the Post-Lockdown Phase

Given recovery runways will differ for every business, use the lockdown period to work out a customized survival strategy

Growth Strategies

Here's How SMBs Can Grow Their Businesses, Say Experts

SMBs need to embrace technology, data and focus on changing consumer trends to stay ahead in the game

News and Trends

5 Takeaways From Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Talk At Smbhav

Bezos talked about various things such as his entrepreneurial journey, climate change and others at the event in India

Technology

Data Means Cloud and Cloud Means Security – How SMBs are Enjoying Cloud Computing

SMBs are getting stronger with the use of Cloud Computing; this is how

Lifestyle

Adventure Trips a CEO Must Take

Jobs of CEOs are unimaginably hectic and in order to rejuvenate from such hectic schedules, here is a list of trips that help them rejuvenate

Growth Strategies

Indian SMEs Can Save Themselves From Getting Offline-zoned, Here's How?

The 2017 Google-KPMG Study revealed that digitally-engaged SMEs grow twice in comparison to those offline