Indian start-ups
Survival Kit for Solopreneurs: 5 AI Tools to Maximize Productivity
The entrepreneurial journey is not a straightforward one. Rather it requires the founder to don multiple hats for marketing, sales, ideation, content curation, and raising funds. Solopreneurs of today are being molded to lead the businesses of tomorrow. And they do require some helping hands in the form of artificial intelligence.
Entrepreneur Summit is Back, 13th Edition to Take Place on August 7 & 8
With over 100 speakers and the largest gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and CXOs, the summit aims to bind the entrepreneurial community and enable young founders to learn from established founders and hear about the secrets of funding from leading investors.
Co-working Spaces: Hidden Treasure for Investors
The culture of co-working spaces has received high acclaim from patrons in India, creating space for domestic and international brands to penetrate the market
Want To Start A New Business? India Might Be a Good Choice, Says Study
A recent study by US mergers and acquisitions broker Latona's showed that India is the third most innovative country across the world
These 3 Global Tech Giants are Betting Big on Indian Start-ups
Facebook's intention to invest more in the country follows the footsteps of the likes of Amazon, Microsoft and Google.
6 Things You Need to Discuss to Boost the Indian Startup Ecosystem
Our 5 trillion economy aspiration needs an executable plan, Entrepreneurs are already playing a pivotal role in it
B2B Logistics Start-up Freight Tiger Raises $8 Mn
The logistics space in India is ripe in India, the logi-tech funding sector adds another start-up in its kitty
10 Things You Could Have Missed about Indian Start-ups This Week!
From Mukesh Ambani's plan to give India the vibe of Alexa to India's most sought-after Angel investor exiting Google and joining Sequoia India, here's why this week turned out to be an exciting one for the Indian start-up ecosystem