Entrepreneur Summit is Back, 13th Edition to Take Place on August 7 & 8

The 13th edition of the Entrepreneur Summit and Entrepreneur Awards is set to take place on August 7th and 8th, 2023, at JW Marriot, Aerocity, Delhi.

Formulated by the media house Entrepreneur India, this year's Summit will focus on the theme "Innovating and Thriving in the New Era of Entrepreneurship". The Summit will be the largest gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and CXOs and aims to bind the entrepreneurial community and enable young founders to learn from established founders and hear about the secrets of funding from leading investors like Mohit Bhatnagar (PeakXV), Piyush Kharbanda, General Partner, SouthEast Asia & India, Vertex Ventures, Karan Mohla, General Partner, B Capital, Ashish Kumar, Co-founder, Fundamentum, and Ruchira Shukla, VC Regional Head South Asia, IFC among many others.

With over 100 speakers, the attendees will be able to gain insights on matters such as Investment, ESG, Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence, Workforce culture, Family Offices, and Tier II businesses.

Celebrating and embracing entrepreneurship

Spread across two days, the event will host eight summits- The Rising Summit 2023, Start-up Innovation Summit, Corporate Innovation Summit, W3 Summit, Money Summit, Family Business Summit, Growth Summit, and D2C 100.

Supported by Maharashtra State Innovation Society and MeitY Start-up Hub, the event will see renowned names participating such as Shark Tank India judges and entrepreneurs Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Gazal Alagh and Varun Alagh.

Some of the other investors who are speaking at the event include Padmaja Ruparel, Founding Partner, IAN; Nandini Mansinghka, CEO, Mumbai Angels; Dhruv Sharma, CEO, Angel List India; Vikrant Varshney, Managing Partner, SucSEED; Rahul Khanna, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Trifecta; Vinod Murali, Founder & Managing Partner, Alteria; Vikram Gupta, Founder & Managing Partner, IvyCap.

There will be also be founders from startups like Droom, Shiprocket, DeHaat, NoBroker, mCaffeine, and corporates such as InfoEdge, TCS, Wipro, Religare, Panera Brands, Godrej Industries, and Havells India who will be sharing their valuable insights on what it takes to build companies and balance growth.

The Web3 capsule, which made its entry last year, will see particpants from Web3 startups like Rario, Rooter, Guardianlink, Yudiz Solutions, Nazara, Clear and corporates and investors like Wipro and 100X.VC, respectively.

Mentor round table

For the first time, the event will also have a Mentor Round Table. It will have one lead speaker for each table addressing the guests seated on an area of their expertise to encourage a fruitful and informative discussion. Each speaker will take two rounds of discussions on their respective topic giving the attendees a chance to partake in more than one dialogue.

Startup kickoff

There is also something for startups looking for investments in session called 'Startup Kickoff' wherein startups will get 5 minutes to pitch for investments by demonstrating their products and services.

Over 60 awards categories

The event will also focus on recognizing the players who are disrupting industries with their ideas and offerings. There are over 60 award categories including Entrepeneur of the Year, Tech Startup of the Year, Women Entrepreneur of the Year, Innovative Startup of the Year and Gaming startup of the year. The winners will be decided based on the rating given by the Jury.

The previous editions of the Entrepreneur Summit have been successful and featured personalities like Aditya Ghosh, Co-founder, Akasa Air, Alakh Pandey, Co-founder & CEO, PhysicsWallah, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC, Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder, Polygon, and Rupesh Lunkad, MD, TeamViewer to name a few.