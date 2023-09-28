The entrepreneurial journey is not a straightforward one. Rather it requires the founder to don multiple hats for marketing, sales, ideation, content curation, and raising funds. Solopreneurs of today are being molded to lead the businesses of tomorrow. And they do require some helping hands in the form of artificial intelligence.

India saw a whopping rise from 2016 to 2022 when it comes to the number of startups in India. It grew from 471 in 2016 to 72,993 in 2022. The stepping stone to becoming the next big entrepreneur requires some tough decisions to be made. And many times, you are all your start-up has.

The entrepreneurial journey is not a straightforward one. Rather it requires the founder to don multiple hats for marketing, sales, ideation, content curation, and raising funds. Solopreneurs of today are being moulded to lead the businesses of tomorrow. And they do require some helping hands in the form of artificial intelligence.

Now, AI is not limited to just ChatGPT. While it's great for non-technical research and soft reading, a solopreneur will require more to make their start-up a success. So, here are five AI tools which will help solopreneurs maximize productivity and reach their ultimate goal- IPO.

1. Postwise

Today social media plays a big role in an entrepreneur's life. People want to have an insight into the thoughts and views of successful entrepreneurs. Take a look at the Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's LinkedIn or Droom's Instagram page. The key is to connect with the audience. As a one-person army, LinkedIn and X are the ideal platforms to kickstart your journey on social media. And Postwise is just the AI tool for it.

Available at a free trial of five days, Postwise lets you create content, be it a single tweet or a thread, on the choice of your topic. Let's say I want content ideas on "the impact of AI on healthcare data security." The AI will create six options for me to choose from, with one of them being "AI landscapes have grown exponentially, making healthcare data security more crucial than ever/ Good data security is essential for the successful use of AI in healthcare/ Protect patients and their data, so we can keep benefiting from AI in healthcare!"

2. Tome's AI

"From your mind to theirs, in fewer steps." This 2020-launched AI tool equips solopreneurs to create crisp aesthetic presentations in a matter of minutes. One can opt for the Basic (free) plan to get 500 AI credits. Offering templates such as Fundraising Pitch, Resume, Work Portfolio, Event Invite, and Early Stage Seed Pitch. The designs offered are chique-dynamic and require minimum design changes. One is sure to get what they are seeking in terms of their presentation design.

3. Bubble

Want to create your website in a jiffy but are short on coding knowledge and budget? This platform not only lets you build your own app but also offers app development and building for other services. No coding knowledge is required to get started with Bubble. It also understands what you have in mind, be it a clear vision or a vague idea.

Select the space, font, size, and colour you like, Bubble lets you create a simple and minimalistic yet effective webpage for your start-up.

4. Pixelcut

An absolute try for product-offering start-ups. Pixelcut lets you upload product images clicked on a white plain background to generate photos with diverse background scenes. The 30+ available background options include Marble, Beach, Garden, Sidewalk, and Wood. Bonus is its magic eraser tool which does a neat convincing job of omitting something from an image.

5. Glasp

Founders are constantly required to be up-to-date with the happenings in general and especially in their industry. Glasp is your helping hand for it. This extension turns your web pages into personalized notebooks. You can easily highlight points or information you feel are relevant and even add personal notes to it. Users active on X can also share these thoughtful inputs with their following as well. You can also see like-minded fellows who have highlighted in the same piece as you.

The best part? All your highlighted information and points are available in one place.