Indusind bank
IndusInd Bank Appoints Rajiv Anand as CEO for Three-Year Term
Anand's tenure will begin on August 25, 2025, and conclude on August 24, 2028, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Sumant Kathpalia Resigns as IndusInd CEO; RBI Nods For Interim Leaders
Sumant Kathpalia stepped down as MD & CEO effective close of business hours on April 29, bringing an end to his tenure at the bank. In response, the bank has taken swift action to maintain continuity and governance stability.
IndusInd Bank Appoints Santosh Kumar as Deputy CFO
Kumar will oversee the bank's finance and accounts functions until a full-time CFO is appointed.
IndusInd Bank Shares Plunge 25% Hitting a 52-week Low
The trouble stems from an internal review that uncovered errors in how the bank accounted for hedging costs linked to past forex transactions.