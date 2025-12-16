HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval for 9.5% Holding in IndusInd Bank The central bank has specified that the total holding should not exceed 9.50 percent of the paid up share capital or voting rights of IndusInd Bank at any point in time.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow its group entities to hold up to 9.50 percent stake in IndusInd Bank.

The approval was conveyed through a letter dated December 15 and will remain valid for a period of one year until December 14, 2026.

The central bank has specified that the total holding should not exceed 9.50 percent of the paid up share capital or voting rights of IndusInd Bank at any point in time.

The approval applies to the aggregate holding of HDFC Bank and its group entities in which the bank acts as promoter or sponsor. These group entities include HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, HDFC Pension Fund Management Limited and HDFC Securities Limited.

The Reserve Bank has clarified that aggregate holding includes shares held directly by the bank, as well as those held by bodies corporate under common management or control, mutual funds, trustees and promoter group entities, as defined under the RBI Directions issued in 2025.

HDFC Bank has stated that it does not plan to invest directly in IndusInd Bank. However, the combined investments of its group entities were expected to cross the earlier threshold of 5 percent. As a result, the bank applied to the Reserve Bank for permission to increase the permissible limit. The application was submitted on October 24, 2025, on behalf of its group entities, since the regulatory directions apply to the bank.

The bank also clarified that investments by its group entities are made in the normal course of their business activities.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae