Deep-Tech Startup Nexstem Raises USD 3.5 Mn to Expand Brain-Computer Interface
The recent funding aims to scale-up its Instinct Ecosystem, expand its IP portfolio, and accelerate global deployment of its advanced BCI suite, broadening neurotech applications beyond healthcare.
Matter Boosts EV Manufacturing with INR 82.6 Cr Investment
The last time Ahmedabad-based EV maker Matter raised USD 10 million was in 2022, with support from Capital 2B Fund 1 and Climate Angels Fund, among other investors.
Sanjeev Bikhchandani : The Man with a Midas Touch
A Tech Entrepreneur's Guide to investing in Startups
Exclusive: Telemedicine Startup Truemeds To Raise $5Mn in Series A round
The investment round to be led by InfoEdge Ventures, Asha Impact, and Indian Angel Network Fund