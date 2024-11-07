The recent funding aims to scale-up its Instinct Ecosystem, expand its IP portfolio, and accelerate global deployment of its advanced BCI suite, broadening neurotech applications beyond healthcare.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup Nexstem has secured USD 3.5 million in its latest funding round, co-led by InfoEdge, Zupee, Smile Group, and Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai's Gruhas.

The funds will drive Nexstem's scaling efforts for its Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) ecosystem, expanding its IP portfolio, and advancing the deployment of biosignal infrastructure, as outlined in their recent press release.

Founded in 2020 by Siddhanth Dangi and Deepansh Goyal, Nexstem specialises in non-invasive BCI solutions, empowering researchers, clinicians, and developers to push the boundaries of brain-computer interaction.

The company's flagship product suite, Instinct, is a development kit designed to simplify the complexities involved in brain signal analysis and interaction, allowing users to build and test proof-of-concept (POC) applications in BCI with enhanced flexibility and precision.

Siddhant Dangi, Co-Founder, Nexstem, stated, "With this funding, we are excited to advance the deployment of our BCI ecosystem, which we believe will redefine how technology can address real-world challenges across diverse sectors. Our focus is on harnessing complex biosignal data from the human body, which will help us create better products and highly customised services and understand humans better than ever."

"By addressing these challenges, we are opening doors to applications once imagined in sci-fi, such as longevity and telepathy. Our approach as an early platform player enables us to help others realise impactful use cases in neurotechnology, carefully balancing innovation with practical applications," Dangi added.

The Nexstem Instinct suite leverages an AI-powered onboard compute module that supports real-time biosignal processing from the human body. This platform provides a full-stack solution with hardware, SDKs, APIs, and algorithms, enabling robust, end-to-end BCI functionality.

Recognized by Microsoft for Startups, NASSCOM, and VIVA Tech Paris, Nexstem has garnered attention as a pioneering player in the neurotechnology field.

Vibhore Sharma, Tech Investments, InfoEdge, said, "We believe that BCI would emerge as an extremely transformative technology in the next decade or so. In an industry characterised by lengthy development cycles and substantial investment, Nexstem's progress has been fast, frugal, and exceptional."

Abhijeet Pai, Co-founder of Gruhas, added, "Nexstem's advancements in BCI are at the frontier of what's possible in neurotechnology. Their unique approach to biosignal infrastructure and commitment to democratising BCI technology aligns with our vision for transformative tech that leaves a lasting impact."