Meet India's Latest Unicorn Innovaccer

San Francisco-based healthtech startup Innovaccer on Wednesday announced entering the coveted Unicorn club at a valuation of $1.3 billion after raising an undisclosed amount in series D round led by Tiger Global Management

India Gets Second Unicorn Of 2021 In Healthtech Startup Innovaccer

This is the company's first financing announcement since its Series C round, bringing the total capital raised by the company to over $225 million

This US-Based Healthcare Startup Is Saving Healthcare Cost By Unifying Patient Records

Till date, Innovaccer has saved over $600 million in healthcare cost and has unified records for over 24 million lives