Get All Access for $5/mo

z21 Ventures Raises USD 20 Mn in First Close of Second Fund Founded in 2022 by a team of IIT Kharagpur alumni—Raj Singh, Abhinav Shashank, Jyotika Gupta, and Sudarshan Ravi Jha—z21 Ventures is dedicated to investing in the pre-seed and seed stages, focusing on key segments such as artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and healthcare.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Sudarshan Ravi Jha, Jyotika Gupta, and Raj Shekhar Singh, Co-founders of z21 Ventures

Early-stage venture capital firm z21 Ventures has closed USD 20 million as the first tranche of its ambitious USD 40 million second fund, with significant backing from WestBridge Capital as the anchor investor.

Founded in 2022 by a team of IIT Kharagpur alumni—Raj Singh, Abhinav Shashank, Jyotika Gupta, and Sudarshan Ravi Jha—z21 Ventures is dedicated to investing in the pre-seed and seed stages, focusing on key segments such as artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and healthcare.

The firm's inaugural fund, which totaled USD 5 million, has been fully deployed across 26 startups, demonstrating z21's commitment to fostering innovation in early-stage companies.

"This successful fundraise is a validation of our community-led model and our track record of identifying and supporting promising early-stage companies," stated Raj Singh, Co-founder and Managing Partner of z21 Ventures. He expressed enthusiasm about their mission, stating, "We look forward to supporting entrepreneurs to build and scale purposeful companies by bringing the power of community and capital."

The founders of the venture capital firm are entrepreneurs too. Abhinav Shashank, co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer—a healthcare-focused SaaS unicorn—brings significant industry experience, while Raj Singh also contributed to Innovaccer's leadership. Sudarshan Ravi Jha, co-founder of LetsTransport, adds further diversity to the team's expertise.

The VC firm will look at raising capital from leading operators and experts who will mentor and support founders.

WestBridge Capital Co-founder and Managing Partner Sumir Chadha said, "z21 Ventures is well-positioned to succeed, and their community-focused and operator-led model can provide valuable support for early-stage founders and help build category-defining companies."

"Our limited partner community helps us with early access to incredible founders and provides founders with deep functional and strategic expertise, strong connections, and a supportive ecosystem in their initial journey. We are on a mission to unlock value for founders through a robust ecosystem," said Jyotika Gupta, partner at z21 Ventures.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

She Started a Creative Side Hustle That Made $100,000 in 10 Months — Now It Earns Up to $10 Million a Year: 'Find Your Niche'

Maura Duggan, founder and CEO of Fancypants Baking Co., transformed a long-time passion into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Social Media

Is Social Media Making You Less Social?

In a time when we seem more social, we are also lonely and disconnected.

By Kevin Kaminyar
News and Trends

EQT Acquires 100% Stake in Indostar Home Finance for INR 1,750 Cr to Boost Growth

EQT plans to invest INR 500 crore of primary capital into Indostar Home Finance via its MMG fund to fuel its next growth phase.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Infosys Announces Strategic Investment in Space Startup GalaxEye with INR 17 Cr Funding

Bengaluru-based GalaxEye develops multi-sensor satellites and synchronisation platforms for high-resolution, all-weather data. Its technology serves defense, insurance, logistics, agriculture, disaster management, and infrastructure sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

ELIVAAS Raises USD 5 Mn in Series-A Round to Disrupt Luxury Vacation Rental Market

The newly secured funds will be allocated towards enhancing ELIVAAS's proprietary technology platform, expanding its market presence, optimising operations, and elevating the overall experience for homeowners and guests.

By Entrepreneur Staff